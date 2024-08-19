Symphony San Jose Will Perform SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Symphony San Jose will present "SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS" with Kennedy Center Honors recipient Arturo Sandoval and his band. The performance is on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 7:30pm at The Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Rd, Saratoga, CA 95070

NOTE: Jazz great Arturo Sandoval was named to the 47th Kennedy Center Honors on Thursday, July 18th (along with Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt, and legendary Harlem theater, The Apollo.)

The class of honorees will be celebrated for Lifetime Artistic Achievements with an evening of tributes December 8 at Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Monday, December 23.

One of the world’s greatest trumpeters, Latin jazz pioneer Arturo Sandoval and his band will join Symphony San Jose for a Symphony Under the Stars at The Mountain Winery on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter, “Our Honorees this year have each played an invaluable, pioneering role in developing American culture—not with one act of art but with their decades-long devotion to pushing creative boundaries.” Of Sandoval, she continued “Arturo Sandovaltranscended literal borders coming from Cuba 30-plus years ago and today continues to bridge cultures with his intoxicating blend of Afro Cuban rhythms and modern jazz.”

In addition to his being named to the Kennedy Center Honors, Sandoval is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, ten GRAMMY Awards, and the Latin Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The Cuban-born multi-instrumentalist, composer, and singer is renowned for his virtuosic skills and music that transcends cultural barriers, blending Afro-Cuban rhythms with elements of bebop and modern jazz.

In addition to his jazz prowess, Sandoval’s musical journey has encompassed the realm of classical music. He has showcased his virtuosity as a pianist and composer, regularly performing with leading symphony orchestras around the world. Notably, Sandoval composed his own “Concerto for Trumpet & Orchestra,” a testament to his mastery of classical composition. His collaborations with esteemed conductors, composers, and symphony orchestras have further solidified his status as a multifaceted and respected artist.

“We are thrilled to learn of Arturo Sandoval receiving the Kennedy Center Honors. And we are so happy that he has agreed to join Symphony San Jose for our inaugural performance at Mountain Winery,” said Executive Artistic Director Robert Massey. “Arturo is not just a phenomenal musician. He is an ambassador of music and humanity.”

