Scallywags set sail across the seven seas to swarm a swashbuckling soiree as TheatreWorks Silicon Valley hosted its spring fundraiser, The Pirates of the Shores of Redwood. Donning tricorn hats, head scarves, and other pirate finery, the party pirates feasted on fancy grub, indulged in grog and other spirits, plundered a bounty of priceless treasures and once-in-a-lifetime adventures, and enjoyed rollicking musical performances in a nautical night of merriment and hijinks to support the Tony Award-winning theatre company as it prepares to resume in-person performances this Fall.

All hands were on deck as some 122 buccaneers attended this outdoor event hosted at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's headquarters at the Sobrato Center for Nonprofits in Redwood Shores, raising more than $150,000 for TheatreWorks.

The Pirates of the Shores of Redwood' adventurers devoured delicacies from Back A Yard Caribbean Grill, as well as delectable desserts served in mini-treasure chests. Wines from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines were poured plentifully and the marauders quaffed a signature cocktail called the Kungaloosh, inspired by the Walt Disney World Adventure's Club favorite of the same name.

Among the exclusive perks available were personalized pirate-themed VIP lounges for groups of 10, with creative monikers including Swashbuckling Sarah, the Boss Lafitte, and Ginger & Merry Anne's Island.

Guests traded galleons and doubloons for rare booty and unique voyages in a loot-filled live auction. Among the treasures available were a pirate-free sailing on the Bay with TheatreWorks Board Chair Roy Johnson; a New Orleans jazz brunch created by TheatreWorks Director of Development Clayton Shelvin and soon-to-be TheatreWorks Board Chair Holly Ward; a customized Ashland, Oregon adventure with TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond; a customized New York City trip exploring new musicals with Executive Director Phil Santora; a private house party with composer Min Kahng (The Four Immigrants: An American Musical Manga); and a package of tickets to celebrate the return of live theatre including opening night tickets to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Lizard Boy as well as performances around the Bay Area at American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, San Francisco Opera, Montalvo Arts Center, San Jose Stage, and San Francisco Playhouse. Elisabetta Gaiani won a raffle for the Glittering Treasure Chest, which featured a 50 carat kunzite from Gleim the Jeweler valued at $17,850 with $5,000 toward a custom setting. Julie Kaufman won the raffle for the Gourmet Treasure Chest, stuffed with ten $100 gift cards to some of Los Altos' finest restaurants, including Tre Monti, La Scala, Akane, Cetrella, Aurum, State of Mind, Opa, Rustic House, the Post, and Pompeii.

The evening culminated in a swashbuckling show, written and directed by Phil Santora with musical direction by William Liberatore. This piratical performance, which centered around the Pirate of the Year Awards, starred a seafaring crew of TheatreWorks favorites, including Anthony Chan, Katrina McGraw, Nick Nakashima, Heather Orth, Keith Pinto, Martin Rojas-Dietrich, and Salisha Thomas.

Among the fleet enjoying the festivities were TheatreWorks Board members including Roy Johnson (Chair), Holly Ward (incoming Chair), Sarah Donaldson, Wynne Dubovoy, Mark Greenstein, Anne Hambly, Julie Kaufman, Barbara Shapiro, Nancy Ginsburg Stern, Lynn Szekely, Mark Vershel, Kristina Vetter, Jane Weston, and Gayla Lorthridge Wood. Other notable guests included TheatreWorks founder Robert Kelley; Angela McConnell, Executive Director of Montalvo Arts Center; and Georgie Gleim, owner of Gleim The Jeweler.