Steinway Society Presents Alexander Malofeev In Concert This January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Russian concert pianist Alexander Malofeev will perform live in concert for Steinway Society - The Bay Area on Sunday, January 26, 2025, 2:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Theater in San Jose, CA.

To meet the needs of a diverse community of patrons, Steinway Society also offers a recorded option to enjoy the concert on-demand for 48 hours.

PROGRAM:

Schubert, Drei Klavierstücke, D. 946

Kabalevsky, Sonata No. 3 in F Major, Op. 46

Janáček, In the Mists

Liszt, Funérailles, from Harmonies poétiques et religieuses, S. 173, No. 7

Scriabin, Four Preludes, Op. 22

Scriabin, Fantaisie in B Minor, Op. 28

Pianist Alexander Malofeev is hailed as one of the most prominent artists of his generation. He began studying at the Gnessin Moscow Special School of Music and made his breakthrough at age 13, winning First Prize at the 2014 International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians. Malofeev regularly performs with leading orchestras and is celebrated for his maturity, technical mastery, and interpretations of virtuosic romantic repertoire like Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3.

Malofeev won numerous competitions from a young age, including the Grand Prix at the 2016 Grand Piano Competition and the 2017 Premio Giovane Talento Musicale dell'anno. In 2017, he became the first Yamaha Young Artist. Sony Classical released his recording of Tchaikovsky's First Piano Concerto in 2020. Now based in Berlin, he performs internationally to widespread critical acclaim for his musical depth and technical abilities.

Comments