Smuin Contemporary Ballet to Celebrate 31st Season With Annual Gala

Smuin Contemporary Ballet will celebrate its 31st season with Smuin’s Annual Gala. Hosted by co-chairs John Konstin and Lee D. Baxter, along with Smuin's Board of Trustees and the Friends of Smuin Host Committee, this year’s edition commemorates Artistic Director Amy Seiwert’s inaugural season.

Arts, community, philanthropic, and civic leaders of San Francisco will mingle with Smuin artistic staff and artists at this grand fête honoring the company’s achievements at the forefront of contemporary ballet for more than three decades. Beginning with a cocktail reception, the evening will include a gourmet dinner by McCall’s Catering, and specially curated performances by Smuin artists. Guests will also enjoy a thrilling live auction featuring one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences, including cakes baked by the dancers, and the ever-popular walk-on roles in Smuin’s annual “The Christmas Ballet” production.



The event will take place at 6pm on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at The Galleria at San Francisco Design Center.



TICKETS:

Tables of 10: $6,000, $8,500, $11,000

Individual tickets: $600, $850, $1,100

