Sara Porkalob's DRAGON LADY to be Presented at Center Repertory Company

This fall, Center Repertory Company will present the acclaimed solo cabaret musical, Dragon Lady. Written and performed by Seattle-based storyteller and activist Sara Porkalob, Dragon Lady is the first in her trilogy of matrilineal musicals about her Filipino American gangster family; one play for each generation built around a central female protagonist—grandmother, mother, granddaughter—and her specific hero’s journey. Dragon Lady is produced in association with Marin Theatre.



Dragon Lady will perform at Lesher Center for the Arts beginning Sunday, October 27 and running through Sunday, November 24, 2024. Single tickets are on-sale now by visiting centerrep.org or calling the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



"Following a thrilling engagement at Marin Theatre last year, Center REP is thrilled to welcome back Dragon Lady to the Bay Area stage,” said Center REP Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow. “Sara Porkalob's fearless storytelling, her vibrant portrayal of complex family dynamics, and her ability to weave humor, heart, and history into a compelling narrative make this production an unforgettable experience. We are proud to share this powerful piece with our community and celebrate Sara’s remarkable talent."



On the occasion of her 60th Birthday, Maria Porkalob unspools her mesmerizing origin story to the rapt attention of her granddaughter Sara. In a tour-de-force act of honoring her grandmother’s life and legacy, Sara masterfully embodies countless colorful characters from Maria’s sensational history—from a Manila nightclub teeming with gangsters and lovers, to a Washington state trailer park where the bonds of family are forged. Directed by Andrew Russell, and chauffeured by a wickedly talented live band and Sara’s powerhouse vocals, audiences will be transported by this solo musical adventure that has critics and audiences across the country on their feet!



Under the direction of Andrew Russell, the creative team for Dragon Lady includes Randy Wong-Westbrooke (Scenic Design), Spense Matubang (Lighting Design), Erin Bednarz (Sound Design), Alyssa Tryon (Properties Designer), Ani Banani (Band Manager), Nick Carvalho (Stage Manager), and Joe Coe (Assistant Stage Manager).



Original and Adapted Music Performed by Hot Damn Scandal featuring Pete Irving (Composer, Guitars and Vocals, Band Leader), Mickey Stylin (Upright Bass), and Jimmy Austin (Trombone).



For more information, visit www.centerrep.org.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

