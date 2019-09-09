San Jose Stage Announces Cast and Creative for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

San Jose Stage Company announce the cast and creative team for the first production of The Stage's 37th Season, the beloved cult musical THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. With book, music and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW will run from October 2 - November 3, 2019 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). San Jose Stage Company's production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW will be directed by Allison F. Rich with choreography by Tracey Shaw.

The press opening will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 - $60 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.

"I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey..." says Director Allison F. Rich. "...And I can assure it's going to be decadently strange! THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW pays tribute to sci-fi horror B-movies with the perfect culmination of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll (and just a touch of camp!) This cult icon will tantalize the senses and have you dancing the Time Warp in the aisles (in fact, it's just a jump to the left...) So come up to the lab and we'll give you a night out you're going to remember for a very - long - time."

The cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW features Keith Pinto* as "Dr. Frank-N-Furter," Allison F. Rich* as "Usherette/Magenta," Parker Harris as "Brad," Ashley Garlick* as "Janet," Edward Hightower* as "Narrator," Sean Okuniewicz as "Riff Raff," Jill Miller as "Columbia," Matthew Kropschot as "Rocky," Will Springhorn, Jr.* as "Eddie / Dr. Scott," Tracey Shaw* as "Phantom," Monica Moe as "Phantom" and Brian Conway* as "Phantom."

In addition to Ms. Rich and Ms. Shaw, the creative team includes Michael Cavanaugh (Production Stage Manager), Robert Pickering (Set Designer), Ashley Garlick* (Costume Designer), Michael Palumbo + (Lighting Designer), Steve Shoenbeck (Sound Designer), Caitlin Elizabeth (Props Coordinator) and Yvonne Vo (Props Coordinator).

The band includes Nick Perez (Keyboard/Conductor), Francisco Hernandez (Guitar), Jeremy Pollett (Bass), Lane Sanders (Drums) and Anthony Pickard (Saxophone).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

+Member of United Scenic Artists.

In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky." That sweet transvestite and his motley crew did the Time Warp on Broadway in a 25th anniversary revival. Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props, this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever.





