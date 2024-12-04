Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards
San JosÃ© Chamber Orchestra to Present New Year Celebration

Featuring work by Bach, Chopin, Debussy, and a new work for the New Year by Michael Touchi.

By: Dec. 04, 2024
San JosÃ© Chamber Orchestra to Present New Year Celebration Image
San JosÃ© Chamber Orchestra will continue its 34th concert season with CELEBRATION â€“ Joys and Delights in San JosÃ© on Sunday, December 29. Glorious works mark the changing of the year with music by Bach, Chopin, Debussy, and a new work for the New Year by Michael Touchi. The program features conductor Barbara Day Turner and pianist Jon Nakamatsu with clarinetists Jon and Alec Manasse. Â Â 

A reception and a sparkling toast will follow the performance. The conductor is Barbara Day Turner. Soloists include Jon Nakamatsu, piano, and Jon and Alec Manasse, clarinets.
The program includes Pianist Jon Nakamatsu: Chopinâ€™s Andante spianato et Grande polonaise brillante, Op 22 with orchestra. Clarinetists Jon Manasse and Alec Manasse, interpreting the Bach Double Violin Concerto A Duo of Jon Nakamatsu and Jon Manasse: Premiere Rhapsodie by Debussy. A world premiere finale from composer Michael Touchi
