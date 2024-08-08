San Francisco Symphony To Host Annual ALL SAN FRANCISCO Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony launch their 2024–25 season with the annual All San Francisco Concert on Thursday, September 12, featuring SF Symphony Principal Harp Katherine Siochi in her SF Symphony solo debut.

The concert program features Jean Sibelius' patriotic Karelia Suite, Edvard Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Claude Debussy's Danses sacrée et profane with Siochi as soloist, and Maurice Ravel's vivid Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2.

The All San Francisco Concert is a 45-year-strong tradition celebrating the people who work tirelessly to make the Bay Area a more just and equitable place. This special San Francisco Symphony program is offered at a subsidized ticket price of $12 for Bay Area nonprofit, social services, and grassroots organizations. Founded by native San Franciscan, veteran philanthropist, and patron of the arts Ellen Magnin Newman, and led by an advisory committee of nonprofit and community leaders, the All San Francisco Concert is an important pillar of the San Francisco Symphony's ongoing work to make the Symphony an accessible, welcoming space for all Bay Area residents, regardless of income.

A limited number of $12 tickets will be available to the general public beginning Thursday, August 15, at sfsymphony.org.

In honor of its founder, the All San Francisco Concert also includes the presentation of the Ellen Magnin Newman Award. Recipients of the Award are celebrated at the All San Francisco Concert and receive a Symphony concert series subscription for two as well as a cash grant. This year's recipient of the Ellen Magnin Newman Award is Brava! for Women in the Arts.

Brava! for Women in the Arts celebrates nearly 40 years as a professional arts organization, and 28 years of owning and operating the Brava Theater Center. Brava is dedicated to cultivating the artistic expression of women, 2SLGBTQIA+, people of color, youth, and other underrepresented voices. Brava's recent producing history includes Quinteto Latina's ¡Chicanisma!, Gayle Romasanta's Larry the Musical, Diamond Wave's THEYFRIEND Nonbinary Cabaret, the monthly podcast series lndómitas, as well as the annual celebrations of Día de Los Muertos and Carnaval presented by Loco Bloco, Cuicacalli, and Danza Xitlalli. Brava's current artistic programming includes traditional and contemporary music festivals, a variety of film festivals, contemporary and experimental theatrical productions, musicals, international comedy shows, lectures, and professional dance productions, making Brava one of the most eclectic and multifaceted performing arts venues in the Bay Area.

Learn more about the Ellen Magnin Newman award here. The All San Francisco Concert is presented in partnership with the San Francisco Arts Commission. To request an invitation for a community group or nonprofit, email allsf@sfsymphony.org by August 9.

Comments