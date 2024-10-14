San Francisco Opera Releases New Film EUN SUN KIM: A JOURNEY INTO LOHENGRIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Francisco Opera has announced the release of Eun Sun Kim: A Journey Into Lohengrin, an hour-long film by San Francisco Opera and Lumahai Productions, the partners behind the Company’s award-winning In Song video portrait series.

Directed by Elena Park, the new film takes viewers behind the scenes during the weeks of rehearsal leading up to the opening of Wagner’s Lohengrin at San Francisco Opera last October. It follows the Production Team and artists, headed by Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim, as they meet the formidable challenges of performing Wagner’s musical Mount Everest.

The Lohengrin cast features singers who are experienced with their roles, including tenor Simon O’Neill (Lohengrin) and bass Kristinn Sigmundsson (King Heinrich). collaborating with others—including Maestro Kim—who were taking on Lohengrin for the first time, including soprano Julie Adams (Elsa), mezzo-soprano Judit Kutasi (Ortrud) and baritone Brian Mulligan (Telramund). The film will be broadcast on KQED 9 on Friday, November 1 at 8 p.m. and is now available for streaming (with optional English and Korean subtitles) at sfopera.com/digital and YouTube.

Eun Sun Kim: A Journey Into Lohengrin offers a rare glimpse into the process of mounting Wagner’s monumental 1850 opera and assembling the many layers of preparation, from coaching roles and staging the opera’s large choral scenes to balancing the sounds of the musicians located in the pit as well as across great distances around the Opera House. Interviews with the cast reveal frank thoughts on the challenges of performing Lohengrin’s daunting roles; orchestra musicians describe the non-verbal, almost telepathic, communication methods that develops while rehearsing large-scale work; and music and production staff detail the military-level precision required to wrangle hundreds of artists, crew and backstage staff. Maestro Kim shares anecdotes from her early days in opera and experiences that readied her for the undertaking, while the cameras follow her collaborations with singers, instrumentalists and the Production Team.

San Francisco Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock said, “Opera houses are extraordinary communities of creators, working together in complete synergy across so many areas of artistic and technical focus. This film beautifully encapsulates the interconnectedness of an opera house at work, taking us into aspects of the creative process rarely seen. It is a joy to take this journey with Eun Sun Kim and to experience her unbridled devotion to producing artistry of the very highest level. She is carrying forth the tradition of excellence that has defined our company for over a hundred years, and this film give a unique glimpse into her amazing creative vision.”

Director and Executive Producer Elena Park, head of Lumahai Productions, said, “With Eun Sun Kim at the center of the complexity, it was fascinating to see the puzzle pieces come together for this epic work. Our hope is that the film illuminates what it takes for her and hundreds of people to pull off something like Lohengrin—a remarkable feat with parallels to sports and other pursuits—and the passion and dedication of an entire company in the pursuit of something transcendent.”

Film highlights include:

A discussion about the fragile yet resilient nature of the human voice and how the cast members pace themselves to meet Lohengrin’s endurance challenges.

Orchestra musicians describe their technical, physical and musical challenges, the “Vulcan mind meld” bond they share in the pit and how Maestro Kim achieves a translucency of sound with an orchestra of 71 instrumentalists.

Artists on channeling Wagnerian-scaled emotions into their performances.

Navigating Lohengrin’s logistical puzzles, including stage management, Chorus coordination, the hidden prompter and the trumpet players embedded throughout the Opera House for dramatic and musical effect.

Eun Sun Kim’s formative opera experiences, her collaboration with the artists and audience, and her 2019 appointment as Music Director of San Francisco Opera.

