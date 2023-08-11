San Francisco Opera Launches its 101st Season Next Month

The Company’s 101st season will include eight opera productions spanning classic works and new music.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre Photo 3 Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre
BroadwaySF to Welcome Conservationist Icon Jane Goodall for Exclusive Event Photo 4 BroadwaySF to Welcome Conservationist Icon Jane Goodall for Exclusive Event

San Francisco Opera Launches its 101st Season Next Month

San Francisco Opera launches its second century on Friday, September 8 with Opera Ball and an Opening Night Concert featuring Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducting soloists Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and Chorus. The Company’s 101st season will include eight opera productions spanning classic works and new music including an unprecedented three Bay Area premieres of San Francisco Opera co-commissions.

2023–24 marks a new chapter in Eun Sun Kim’s tenure as music director where she will lead San Francisco Opera and its audiences on a journey through the works of Giuseppe Verdi and Richard Wagner with at least one opera by each composer in every season. Previously on the podium for Verdi’s La Traviata in 2022, Kim’s multi-season artistic initiative will now feature works from both composers beginning with Verdi’s IL TROVATORE (September 12–October 1) in Sir David McVicar’s acclaimed production and Wagner’s LOHENGRIN (October 15–November 1) in a new-to-San-Francisco-Opera staging by David Alden.

The premieres of three operas co-commissioned by San Francisco Opera from today’s leading composers and librettists mark the Company’s 101st season as an exploration of new stories and contemporary voices. First, THE (R)EVOLUTION OF Steve Jobs (September 22–October 7) by Bay Area composer Mason Bates and Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Mark Campbell takes the stage in September. Opening on November 5, the 2023 Pulitzer Prize winner for music, OMAR (November 5–21) by Grammy Award-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens and composer Michael Abels, brings its urgent, American story to the War Memorial Opera House. And in June 2024 comes one of the highlights of the opera season with the American premiere of INNOCENCE (June 1–21), the final opera by the late Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho with libretto by Sofi Oksanen and dramaturgy and multilanguage translations by Aleksi Barrière.

Completing the season’s mainstage presentations are a trio of comedic works, including Donizetti’s THE ELIXIR OF LOVE (November 19–December 9) in a new co-production by director Daniel Slater and associate director/choreographer Tim Claydon that takes place on the Italian Riviera in the 1950s. To open the 2024 Summer Season, Music Director Eun Sun Kim leads the Bay Area premiere of directors Barrie Kosky and Suzanne Andrade’s internationally acclaimed production of Mozart’s THE MAGIC FLUTE (May 30–June 30). Rounding out the 2024 summer offerings is Handel’s PARTENOPE (June 15–28) in the Olivier Award-winning production by director Christopher Alden which updates the action from an ancient Neapolitan setting to a 1920s Parisian salon.

OPENING WEEKEND (September 8–10)

Music Director Eun Sun Kim and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and Chorus inaugurate the Company’s second century on Friday, September 8 with opera’s power couple, tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak. The concert is the musical centerpiece of San Francisco’s most glamorous party of the year, Opera Ball. This annual benefit, co-presented by San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Opera Guild, is co-chaired by Francesca Gutierrez Amann and Sue Graham Johnston. For information and tickets to Opera Ball, the BRAVO! Club’s opening night cocktail dinner celebration and other ways to participate in the launch of San Francisco Opera’s second century, visit  sfopera.com/operaball.

Opening weekend concludes with the San Francisco Chronicle Presents Opera in the Park on Sunday, September 10. The free annual concert features the stars of the Company’s fall season at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park.

The Company also participates in Flower Piano, the popular community alfresco event featuring 12 pianos at the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park. On Saturday, September 9 from 3-4 p.m., pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg performs virtuosic arrangements of grand opera paired with Impressionistic works that capture the serenity of the gardens. For program and ticket information, visit sfbg.org/flowerpiano.

DOLBY FAMILY’S OPERA FOR THE BAY DISCOUNTED TICKETS

The Dolby Family’s Opera for the Bay discounted tickets program continues throughout the 2023–24 Season with $10 tickets for Bay Area residents who are new to the opera. Those with a home address zip code between 94000-95999 who have not purchased tickets in the past three years are eligible. Opera for the Bay tickets go on sale one month prior to the opening of each production/concert and are limited to 2 seats per patron. Inventory is limited and may sell out quickly. Visit sfopera.com/dolby for more information.

LIVESTREAMS

The Opening Night Concert and third performance of every opera production will be livestreamed. Tickets for the opera streams include a 48-hour on-demand viewing window, except for the Opening Night Concert which will be streamed live only. Tickets are available now for $27.50. All times below are Pacific Time (PT). For more information visit sfopera.com/digital/livestream.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Smuin to Kick Off 30th Season With SALSA TIL DAWN Premiere, Johnny Cash Ballet & More Photo
Smuin to Kick Off 30th Season With SALSA 'TIL DAWN Premiere, Johnny Cash Ballet & More

Get ready for a thrilling start to Smuin's 30th season! Experience the vibrant premiere of 'Salsa 'Til Dawn' and a mesmerizing Johnny Cash ballet. Join in the celebrations and be part of Smuin's anniversary extravaganza. Don't miss out on this incredible lineup of performances.

2
BLUEYS BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW to Return to BroadwaySF Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW to Return to BroadwaySF

Join Bluey and her friends in a delightful stage production of 'Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show' at BroadwaySF. Experience the beloved children's show live from [Date] to [Date]. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this magical and joyful event.

3
San José Chamber Orchestra Reveals 2023-24 Season Photo
San José Chamber Orchestra Reveals 2023-24 Season

San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) has announced its 33rd concert season. The programming includes seven concerts running from October, 2023 through May, 2024 with the addition of the company's annual collaboration with the Choral Project in December.

4
KINKY BOOTS Opens 2023-24 Season At Berkeley Playhouse Photo
KINKY BOOTS Opens 2023-24 Season At Berkeley Playhouse

Berkeley Playhouse opens its 2023/24 Season with the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, performing September 8 to October 15, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater Video
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep Video
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAMBDFEST
BAMBD CDC (8/01-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Home on the Moon
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mads Tolling & The Mads Men
Tabard Theatre (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Juno Show
Palace of Fine Arts Theatre (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tommy T’s Comedy Showcase
Tommy T's Comedy House (11/14-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wolves
Chanticleers Theatre (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magician Jay Alexander
Marrakech Magic Theater (2/25-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock Cabaret for B.A.D. Musical Theatre
City Lights Theater Company (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merola Opera Program
War Memorial Opera House (8/19-8/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You