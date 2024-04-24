836M Announces Summer Programming Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



836M has announced an eclectic program of events this summer including a new mural unveiling, an exhibition of maps in collaboration with the David Rumsey Map Center at Stanford Libraries, concerts by DJ Umami and The Destiny Muhammad Trio, and the residency of mixed-media artist Edward Mills in his first U.S. show.

Throughout this year, 836M has been exploring the theme of “Beyond Frontiers,” spotlighting artists and thinkers whose work transcends physical, cultural, intellectual or disciplinary boundaries to produce new ideas and experiences.

On June 12, the organization will unveil its newest mural, a commission from San Francisco-based botanical painter Nora Bruhn, who specializes in large-scale florals cast in dramatic lighting. In detail both subtle and extravagant, Bruhn emphasizes the diversity of texture, transparency and contour of flower petals. A reception in honor of Bruhn will take place on Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

From June 17 to July 12, 836M will transport patrons to outer space with an exhibition titled Cosmic Maps. “We're thrilled to showcase a collection of printed and digital maps from the David Rumsey Map Center, spanning the 16th century to the present day,” said Céline Ricci, 836M programming director.

Accompanying the exhibition will be a series of distinguished guest speakers, covering topics ranging from “galactic cannibalism” to interpreting the history of the cosmos through dance. Among the speakers is Dr. Gregory Mack, a science program officer focusing on astrophysics at The Kavli Foundation, a private foundation based in Los Angeles that supports research in astrophysics, nanoscience, neuroscience and theoretical physics. And Dr. Raja GuhaThakurta is a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Additional speakers will be announced later this spring, and dates and other details of the speaker series will be posted online at 836m.org/exhibition/cosmic-maps.

On June 21, 836M will continue its music series with a concert by DJ Umami. “This concert marks another milestone in our tradition of hosting free public concerts in Golden Gate Park. For Music Day, an annual festival of music performed al fresco and made popular in France, we're thrilled to showcase local talent and unite with the San Francisco Bay community in celebration,” said Ricci.

DJ Umami is currently a resident DJ for the San Francisco Giants and prior to that for the Golden State Warriors. In addition to her work at sporting events, DJ Umami has performed the opening set at concerts for Dua Lipa, Anderson Paak and Questlove, among others, and at festivals from Outside Lands to SXSW. 836M is proud to join Illuminate the Arts in co-presenting DJ Umami at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell.

The following month, on July 18, 836M's music series resumes with a concert by The Destiny Muhammad Trio. “We are thrilled to welcome The Destiny Muhammad Trio to 836M in a co-presentation with SFJAZZ,” said Ricci. “After producing several successful concerts around San Francisco, including the 50th anniversary celebration of the Kronos Quartet at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell, another concert with the Parisian pop-disco band, L'Imperatrice, and next month composer Sahba Aminikia's musical project, The Language of the Birds, we are delighted to share the work of talented Bay Area artists who are pushing the frontiers of new music.”

The Destiny Muhammad Trio is a cool and eclectic chamber jazz trio led by harpist, composer and vocalist Destiny Muhammad. Leon Joyce, Jr. performs on drums and percussion, and Arthur 'Chico' Lopez performs on upright bass. The Trio describes its musical range as "Celtic to Coltrane,” and for their program in July they will perform original compositions by Muhammad and reimagined sounds by jazz harp legends Dorothy Ashby and Alice Coltrane.

Finally, in August, 836M will present the U.S. debut of artist Edward Mills. Born and raised in the United States, Mills has lived in Paris, France for the last two decades. Since 2019, he has exhibited throughout Paris and elsewhere in France. Working between drawing, painting and sculpture, his organic style combines a form of surrealist automatism with physically demanding, machine-like outputs.

For his residency at 836M, Mills will mount an interactive sculpture, “The Cube,” part of a larger project titled The Past Will Fail You, exploring “destruction of the self as a necessary part of growth and self-actualization.” Using the experience of interplay with The Cube throughout the exhibition, Mills collects and codifies new discoveries into an original artwork, created entirely during the residency.

“On specific occasions I will also invite the public to participate in their own self-discovery by engaging with The Cube, bringing their own frontiers and universes beyond which they wish to explore,” said Mills. The final, completed artwork will be publicly exhibited at the conclusion of the residency, along with The Cube through which it was conceived.

An opening reception for Mills will take place at 6:30 p.m. on August 8; the closing reception will take place on August 22. For more information visit 836m.org/exhibition/the-past-will-fail-you.

ABOUT 836M

836M is a nonprofit arts organization with a gallery space in San Francisco. Our mission is to emphasize the creative process and ignite people's hearts and minds through live artistic and cultural experiences. We create programming that provokes strong reactions, lively debate, deep curiosity and discovery, and through doing so, we hope to open minds and raise people's awareness. Our programming celebrates bringing people together to share varying perspectives. We host gallery exhibitions, artist residencies, documentary screenings, an ephemeral mural program, a concert series, and innovative partnerships with other arts and cultural organizations in the Bay Area. 836M is one of the partner organizations of NextWorld, a global organization combining investments and philanthropic activities under one brand to manage capital to benefit future generations.