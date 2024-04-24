TodayTix to Present the Return of Bay Area Theatre Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TodayTix will present the return of Bay Area Theatre Week—a performing arts celebration spotlighting blockbuster musicals, award-winning plays, and theatrical events happening in San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, San Jose, and surrounding areas—taking place Tuesday, April 30 through Sunday, May 19, 2024. With dozens of productions participating and tickets starting at $20, the TodayTix initiative provides new and returning audiences access to top-tier productions at accessible prices. All tickets will be available through TodayTix.



"The Bay Area has established itself as a flourishing hub for the arts, boasting numerous theatres, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions,” said Tracy Geltman, General Manager, TodayTix. “We're thrilled to bring back Bay Area Theatre Week, providing new audiences and theatre lovers the chance to discover new productions, foster a lasting enthusiasm for live performing arts events and, above all, support the local cultural institutions throughout the region.”



Participating shows and performing arts organizations include Funny Girl (BroadwaySF), A Strange Loop (American Conservatory Theater), Galileo (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Mrs. Doubtfire (BroadwaySF), Dear San Francisco (Club Fugazi), Company (BroadwaySF), The Lehman Trilogy (American Conservatory Theater), KOOZA (Cirque du Soleil), Evita (SF Playhouse), The Cher Show (BroadwaySF), Cabaret (Center Repertory Company), The Girl from the North Country (BroadwaySF), The Best of The Second City (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), The Glass Menagerie (SF Playhouse), and much more!



Bay Area Theatre Week is supported by participating partner Theatre Bay Area—whose membership is made up of a diverse community of performers, directors, designers, administrators, and performing arts organizations.



For the full list of productions and to purchase tickets, visit todaytix.com.