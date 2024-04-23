Cindy Goldfield Named Interim Artistic Director of 42nd Street Moon, San Francisco

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 42nd St. Moon Board of Directors has appointed Cindy Goldfield as Interim Artistic Director for 42nd Street Moon. She will succeed Daniel Thomas who announced his departure after 8 years in the role. "Cindy is a tremendously talented artist, an inspirational leader, advocate for inclusivity in the arts, and a beloved member of the Bay Area theatre community, who appreciates the diversity of the Bay Area arts culture. She is well-informed of the history of 42nd St. Moon and is very much committed to its growth, future, and continuing a legacy of artistic excellence."

Goldfield remarks: "After spending the last 30+ years in the glow of 42nd Street Moon, I am thrilled to be asked to step into the position of Interim Artistic Director. 42nd Street Moon has been my artistic home since their first 93-94 season, and my early growth as an artist was very much influenced by the company that Greg MacKellan and Stephanie Rhoads created. The shows and music they championed opened my eyes to the grand history of American Musical Theatre, and my artistic journey was forever changed. I am honored to be entrusted by the Moon Board of Directors to nurture this next Moon phase, and to lead this company into being an ever-vital part of the Bay Area theater community. I wish outgoing Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas all the best in his next venture and am so grateful for all his guidance and stewardship over the past several years. I look forward to welcoming you all back to the theater soon!"

An award-winning director and actor, Cindy has worked with many Bay Area Regional theaters including: American Conservatory Theater (ACT), Center Rep, San Jose Rep, Marin Theatre Co., Playground, Broadway by the Bay, SF Playhouse, Cubit, Oasis, Back It Up Productions and 42nd Street Moon. NYC credits include Project:Lohan and Mr. Irresistible at LaMaMa ETC (D'Arcy Drollinger/Back It Up).

Goldfield's association with 42nd Street Moon goes back to the premiere 1993-1994 season when she appeared in Sweet Adeline. Her first directing project with Moon was As Thousands Cheer, in the 94-95 season. Since then, Cindy has directed/choreographed more than a dozen shows for Moon, with multiple award nominations, and TBA awards for both Outstanding Direction for a Musical, and Best Musical, for Once (2019).

Over the next several months, in addition to other leadership functions, Cindy will be responsible for selecting and planning the '24-'25 Season, as well as building the artistic teams and casting. The new season will be announced in May 2024.

https://42ndstmoon.org