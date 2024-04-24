Cast Set for CABARET AT Center Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been revealed for Cabaret at Center Rep!

Cabaret opens MAY 28, with Previews on MAY 26 and runs Wednesday through Sunday until JUNE 23, 2024.

CENTER REP has announced their casting for CABARET, among those listed are Bay Area Favorites, Rotimi Agbabiaka, Monique Hafen, Elizabeth Curtis and Dedrick Weathersby. Also features Jacob Henrie- Naffaa, Charlie Levy, Michelle Drexler, Richard Farrell and Kelly Ground.

CABARET

Markus Potter Director

Jessica Chen Choreographer

Eryn Allen Musical Director

David Goldstein Scenic Designer

Brandon DiPaola Fight Director

Jonah Greene Dramaturg

Wen-Ling Liao Lighting Designer

Charlie Mejia Assistant Lighting Designer

Becky Bodurtha Costume Designer

Alyssa Tryon Props Designer

Lyle Barrere Sound Designer

Penny Pendleton* Stage Manager

Joe Coe Assistant Stage Manager

Scenic Construction by California Shakespeare Theater

The cast features Rotimi Agbabiaka* Emcee, Monique Hafen* Sally, Jacob Henrie-Naffaa* Cliff, Michelle Drexler Kost, Kelly Ground* Schneider, Richard Farrell* Schultz, Charlie Levy* Ernst, Landan Berlog Kit Kat, Faustino Cadiz III US Max / Kit Kat, Sydney Chow Kit Kat, JESSE CORTEZ Kit Kat, Elizabeth Cowperthwaite Kit Kat, Elizabeth Curtis US Kost / Kit Kat, Andrio Jordan Fong Kit Kat, PAUL PLAIN Max / Customs Officer, Antonia Reed Kit Kat, Jillian Smith Kit Kat, Adria Swan US Sally / Kit Kat

Anne Warque Kit Kat and Dedrick Weathersby* Victor / Kit Kat

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

To purchase tickets click link:

https://www.lesherartscenter.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/15639/3149