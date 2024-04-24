Cast Set for CABARET AT Center Rep

The show opens on May 28 and runs until June 23, 2024.
The cast has been revealed for Cabaret at Center Rep!
Cabaret opens MAY 28, with Previews on MAY 26 and runs Wednesday through Sunday until JUNE 23, 2024.
CENTER REP has announced their casting for CABARET, among those listed are Bay Area Favorites, Rotimi Agbabiaka, Monique Hafen, Elizabeth Curtis and Dedrick Weathersby. Also features Jacob Henrie- Naffaa, Charlie Levy, Michelle Drexler, Richard Farrell and Kelly Ground.
CABARET
Markus Potter Director
Jessica Chen Choreographer
Eryn Allen Musical Director
David Goldstein Scenic Designer
Brandon DiPaola Fight Director
Jonah Greene Dramaturg
Wen-Ling Liao Lighting Designer
Charlie Mejia Assistant Lighting Designer
Becky Bodurtha Costume Designer
Alyssa Tryon Props Designer
Lyle Barrere Sound Designer
Penny Pendleton* Stage Manager
Joe Coe Assistant Stage Manager
Scenic Construction by California Shakespeare Theater
The cast features Rotimi Agbabiaka* Emcee, Monique Hafen* Sally, Jacob Henrie-Naffaa* Cliff, Michelle Drexler Kost, Kelly Ground* Schneider, Richard Farrell* Schultz, Charlie Levy* Ernst, Landan Berlog Kit Kat, Faustino Cadiz III US Max / Kit Kat, Sydney Chow Kit Kat, JESSE CORTEZ Kit Kat, Elizabeth Cowperthwaite Kit Kat, Elizabeth Curtis US Kost / Kit Kat, Andrio Jordan Fong Kit Kat, PAUL PLAIN Max / Customs Officer, Antonia Reed Kit Kat, Jillian Smith Kit Kat, Adria Swan US Sally / Kit Kat
Anne Warque Kit Kat and Dedrick Weathersby* Victor / Kit Kat
*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
CABARET opens MAY 28 and runs Wednesday through Sunday until JUNE 23, 2024.
To purchase tickets click link:
https://www.lesherartscenter.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/15639/3149
Videos