San Francisco Opera Guild Presents LIFE. CHANGING. AN EVENING WITH FREDERICA VON STADE & JAKE HEGGIE

San Francisco Opera Guild will present a complimentary virtual livestream event Life. Changing. An Evening with Frederica von Stade & Jake Heggie on Wednesday, April 28 at 6 pm Pacific.

Mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade ("Flicka"), American composer Jake Heggie and San Francisco Opera Guild students, alumni and teachers will share inspiring stories and uplifting songs, while celebrating music's power to change lives. The event includes an intimate Q&A that will give attendees the chance to ask Flicka and Jake questions. KTVU Mornings on 2 news anchor and longtime opera enthusiast Gasia Mikaelian will serve as emcee.

Frederica von Stade said: "I love being with my pal, the wonderful Jake Heggie, to celebrate the great efforts of San Francisco Opera Guild in reaching out to the young people of the Bay Area. It means so much to me because I know firsthand of these efforts and have seen the amazing results. I applaud the Guild's Director of Education Caroline Altman and her work with the Opera Scouts and the amazing team at the Guild. Music changed my life, and I'm excited to celebrate how it changes the lives of our precious young people."

Jake Heggie said: "I'm delighted to join with my great friend Frederica von Stade to spotlight the important, ongoing work in music education made possible by San Francisco Opera Guild. Through the power of opera, music and theater, youngsters in the Guild's programs can experience wonder, possibility, new connections and unexpected, transformative journeys. Journeys that can empower them throughout their lives."

Life. Changing. is open to the public; complimentary advance registration required: give.sfoperaguild.com/LifeChanging.