San Francisco Neo-Futurists Will Perform HEART WRENCH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The critically-acclaimed San Francisco Neo-Futurists will bring back their beloved annual show, Heart Wrench: A Valentine’s edition of The Infinite Wrench, a special event featuring 30 of the ensemble’s all-time favorite original short plays written on the subject of love, presented in 60 hot minutes.

Named one of “22 San Francisco things everyone must do” by the SF Chronicle, our flagship weekly show, The Infinite Wrench, is a heart-pumping race against the clock to present an ever-changing roster of 30 original plays in 60 minutes. Since our company’s founding in 2013, we’ve premiered over 3,900 hyper-short plays on our stage. For Heart Wrench, we’ve picked 30 of our favorite plays about romantic, platonic, best friendship, monogamous, polyamorous, will-they-won’t-they, and we-refuse-to-define-what-this-is love. What can we say? We’re feeling flirty.

The show will feature performances by ensemble members Eli Bishop, Danni Blackman, Hannah Cantor, jeb, Amy Langer, Joe Peña, Ray Ray, and Aneekah Uddin

The performances are at 9PM on February 14 & 15 at the Ashby Stage in Berkeley. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at sfneofuturists.org/heartwrench.







More about the San Francisco Neo-Futurists

The San Francisco Neo-Futurists are a collective of wildly prolific writer/director/performers who create theater that is a fusion of sport, poetry and living-newspaper. They strive to create performance that conveys ideas and experiences as directly and honestly as possible.

Heart Wrench: a Valentine’s edition of The Infinite Wrench is a special event featuring 30 of the ensemble’s all-time favorite original hyper-short plays written on the subject of love, presented in 60 hot minutes. Every week, the San Francisco Neo-Futurists write new plays to populate the show, meaning the show changes every weekend. Since the San Francisco Neo-Futurists’ founding in November 2013, they’ve written and performed over 3,900 original short plays. The ensemble has been called “a hotbed of energy and creativity” by the San Francisco Chronicle, and has won a number of local awards, including “Best Theater Company” in the SF Bay Guardian’s Best of the Bay 2019 and 2017 Readers Polls.

The San Francisco Neo-Futurists are fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts. Intersection for the Arts is a bedrock Bay Area arts20 nonprofit that’s dedicated to helping artists grow. Through vital resources, including fiscal sponsorship, low-cost coworking and event space, and professional development programs, they empower people to continue creating, thinking big, and taking weird and wonderful risks.

Comments