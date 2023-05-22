San Francisco Ballet Reveals Company Roster for 2023â€“24 Season

San Francisco BalletÂ hasÂ announced the appointment ofÂ eightÂ new corps de ballet members and new and returning character artists. Effective July 1,Â Katharine Lee,Â Hui-Wen Peng,Â andÂ Simone PompignoliÂ areÂ appointed toÂ SF Balletâ€™s corps de ballet, and apprenticesÂ Jihyun Choi, Benjamin Davidoff, Jasper True Stanford, Angela Watson, and Seojeong Yun are promoted to the corps de ballet.Â Former Principal DancersÂ Joanna Berman,Â Pascal Molat, andÂ Tiit HelimetsÂ and longtime SF Ballet School facultyÂ Kristi DeCaminadaÂ andÂ Jeffrey LyonsÂ will join as character artists.

Parker Garrison, who began the 2022â€“23 Season as an apprentice, was promoted to the corps de ballet in January. SF Ballet will announce additional corps de ballet members later this summer.

New Members

Katharine LeeÂ is a graduate of English National Ballet School, and previously studied with The Washington School of Ballet from 2009 to 2018. Currently at Northern Ballet, Leeâ€™s repertoire has includedÂ Swan LakeÂ (Four Cygnets),Â The Great GatsbyÂ (Young Daisy), and corps roles in Mthuthuzeli Novemberâ€™sÂ WailersÂ and Drew McOnieâ€™sÂ Merlin. She performed in Akram Khanâ€™sÂ GiselleÂ while at ENB School and attended the SF Ballet School summer program studying with Patrick Armand, Tina LeBlanc, and Sofiane Sylve in 2017 and 2018.

Hui-Wen PengÂ was born in Taichung, Taiwan and began her initial training with Peiyu Wu and Maiying Lin. In 2015, she won the Taiwan Grand Prix gold medal, which awarded Peng a full scholarship to National Conservatory Dance School of Lisbon and The Harid Conservatory, where she received the Dance Study Award in 2016 and 2017. She began to study at The Washington School of Ballet under the direction of Xiomara Reyes and Rinat Imaev in 2017. Peng became a trainee for The Washington Ballet under the direction of Julie Kent and former SF Ballet Principal Dancer Ruben Martin for the 2018â€“19 season. From 2019 to 2022, Peng was a member of Atlanta Ballet II under the direction of former SF Ballet Principal Dancer Gennadi Nedvigin, where her repertory included principal roles inÂ The Swan PrincessÂ andÂ Snow White, both choreographed by Bruce Wells. In 2022, Peng was awarded the silver medal in the senior category at the Helsinki International Ballet Competition.

Simone PompignoliÂ was born in Forli, Italy, and began his ballet training at the Ateneo Danza. Pompignoli attended the 2013 Youth American Grand Prix competition in Belgium where he made it to the finals in New York; during that time, he attended the American Ballet Theatreâ€™s Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis School. In September 2014 he began training at the John Cranko School. During his time in Germany, Simone had the opportunity to dance in several pieces for the school includingÂ ItalianaÂ by Nicola Biasutti,Â Alrededor no hay nadaÂ by Goyo Montero,Â and Classical SymphonyÂ by SF Ballet Choreographer in Residence Yuri Possokhov. Â He completed his ballet training at John Cranko School in 2018 under the guidance of Dimitri Magitov, joining Tulsa Ballet II later that year. Simone joined the Tulsa Ballet in 2020 as an apprentice and joined the corps de ballet in 2021.Â Â While at the Tulsa Ballet his corps repertoire has included Val Caniparoliâ€™sÂ The Nutcracker, Ben Stevensonâ€™sÂ Dracula, andÂ VendettaÂ by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.

New Apprentices

Six SF Ballet School Trainees have been named apprentices for the 2023Â­â€“24 season:Â Sofia Albers,Â RaphaÃ«l Brunais Besse,Â Eduardo Cazarez,Â Jacey Gailliard,Â Mimi Lamar, andÂ Dylan Pierzina. As apprentices, dancers will take company class and perform corps de ballet roles in SF Ballet productions.

