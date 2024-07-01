JAZZ ON THE PLAZZ To Feature Michael Paulo Quartet In Free Concert In Los Gatos

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Gatos Music and Arts will present JAZZ ON THE PLAZZ featuring Michael Paulo Quartet on Wednesday July 24, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Los Gatos Town Plaza, Montebellow Way at Main Street and Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Los Gatos.

This outdoor summer concert series presents world-renowned musicians in a friendly picnic atmosphere. Bring a picnic basket and a lawn chair and enjoy free seating. Or purchase reserved seating and specialty foods and wine.

Admission: General admission is free. Food vendors, craft beer, wine tasting, and even a few children's activities are part of the fun. For paid Reserved Seating visit online: jazzontheplazz.com. More Information: 520.360.1206

July 24: Michael Paulo Quartet

www.michaelpaulo.com

Michael Paolo stands out as a supremely versatile and cosmopolitan saxophonist, captivating audiences across pop, soul, and contemporary jazz for nearly 35 years. His "sax-pertise" has graced many stages alongside star-studded lineups including the late Al Jarreau, James Ingram, Rick Braun, Peter White, Kenny Loggins, Patti Austin, Jeffrey Osborne, David Benoit, Johnny Mathis, and a myriad of other luminaries. A crowning achievement in Michael's journey is his recent electrifying feature on a previously unreleased 1986 recording by the legendary Miles Davis, marking yet another pinnacle in his illustrious career.

Since its inception in 2002, Jazz On The Plazz has grown to attract thousands of people every year with professional line-ups that have included Diane Schuur, Mose Allison, Pete Escovedo, The Drifters and Rita Coolidge, and has made a name for Los Gatos as a destination for world-class jazz performers.

The festival features a new concert every Wednesday evening through August 21. All performances are free to the public.

