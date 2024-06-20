Review: ALL WE NEED IS LOVE: SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN'S CHORUS & SF SYMPHONY at Davies Symphony Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There are few things more glorious than over 300 voices raised in perfect harmony. Since 1978 the SFGMC has been a voice for uplifting the LGBTQIA+ community through times of great sorrow and joy. Persevering in the ugly face of intolerance and persecution, the chorus inspired a worldwide choral movement. This summer, they will tour the Midwest where antigay legislation is being enacted. Tuesday’s concert, a high note in their 46th season titled a “Season of Love”, turned Davies Hall into a cathedral, a scared space of inclusion, reverence, and light.

A third collaboration with the 16-time Grammy Award winning SF Symphony showed the chorus at its finest with SFGMC Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg conducting. A number of guests made the evening extra special including “The Promise That Tomorrow Hold,” a world premiere piece by composer Dominick DiOrio. The evening opened with a touching tribute to the memory of Matthew Sheppard, brutally murdered in 1998. Speaking of the ‘tenderness of youth,’ David Conte’s “Elegy for Matthew” reflects our love and memory for those no longer here.

The HomoPhonics

Michael Tilson Thomas was in attendance to hear his popish “I’d Like to Learn” followed by a transcendent version of Beth Nielson Chapman’s moving “How We Love” which states: “Life has taught me this, Everyday is new, And if anything is true, All that matters when we're through is how we love”. The second act was even more inspired, the interplay between the chorus and symphony elevating each song to a joyous synthesis. A song from our Native American Two Spirit brother Ty Defoe “We Are Trees,” Dominick DiOrio’s “Let Us Plant Our Gardens Now” spoke to both our chosen families and healing our planet and hearts.

In a collaboration with San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company, Langston Hughes inspired “I, Too Sing America” calls for equality, as did “Stick with Love” based on a quote from Martin Luther King. The HomoPhonics, a subset of the chorus performed Sia’s “Elastic Heart” and their counterpart, The Lollipop Guild sang a stirring “Biblical” by pop star Calum Scott – one of the best new love songs. Among the many highlights of the show was “Comme d’habitude” (Claude Francois and Giles Thibaut) with guest vocalist Enrico Lagasca. The song was re-interpreted with new lyrics to become Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” but this original version was lovely.

San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company

Jacob Stensberg and the SFGMC are stronger than ever and always a joy to behold. Presenting the light comic side of our lives or delving into the sacred sides of love in all its incarnations, they stand as a testament to a community’s will to survive and perhaps change the world.

Photo credit: Stefan Cohen

