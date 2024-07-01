Boyz II Men Joins the San Francisco Symphony For Two Holiday Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legendary Grammy Award-winning group Boyz II Men will join conductor Edwin Outwater and the San Francisco Symphony for two special holiday performances, December 17 and 18, 2024, as part of the San Francisco Symphony’s 2024 Holidays with the Symphony season. Boyz II Men will perform holiday favorites as well as some of their most-loved hits, including “End of the Road” and “Motownphilly” with the Orchestra. The iconic group returns to Davies Symphony Hall following their debut with Outwater and the San Francisco Symphony in two performances in April 2022.

In addition to the Boyz II Men performance on December 17 and 18, Holidays with the Symphony (December 1–21, 2024) features an array of festive programs, including performances of traditional Christmas classical music, family-friendly events, holiday-themed film presentations, and a star-studded lineup of guest artists. A Merry-Achi Christmas with Mariachi Sol de México® de José Hernández returns December 1 to kick off the holiday season (performed without the San Francisco Symphony). On December 2, Los Angeles-based theatrical circus company Troupe Vertigo returns with conductor Ming Luke for a high-flying Holiday Cirque. The Colors of Christmas takes place December 3–4, with conductor Gail Deadrick conducting the Symphony and featured vocalists Peabo Bryson, Jennifer Holliday, and Jody Watley, alongside additional special guests. December 6–7, conductor Stephen Stubbs leads the San Francisco Symphony and Chorus in performances of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, featuring soprano Amanda Forsythe, countertenor John Holiday, tenor Aaron Sheehan, and baritone Douglas Williams.

Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, the San Francisco Symphony’s Resident Conductor of Education and Engagement, will be joined by a lineup of special guests for Deck the Hall, a beloved family holiday tradition, in two kid-friendly matinee performances on December 8. Holiday Brass, conducted by Edwin Outwater and featuring members of the SF Symphony brass, percussion, and timpani sections, returns December 11. Festive favorite Holiday Gaiety, co-emceed by Outwater and drag icon Peaches Christ, returns for its seventh year on December 13. December 15, the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra and Wattis Foundation Music Director Radu Paponiu give the SFSYO’s annual holiday performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf with a special guest narrator to be announced, alongside other classical holiday favorites.

The holiday season also includes screenings of two holiday films, featuring the San Francisco Symphony performing the score live to picture as the films are projected onto a large screen above the stage. On December 12 and 14, the San Francisco Symphony performs Brian Henson’s The Muppet Christmas Carol, featuring music by Miles Goodwin. December 19-21, the Orchestra performs Jon Favreau’s Elf, featuring music by John Debney.

Single tickets for the full Holidays with the Symphony lineup go on sale on Saturday, July 20, at 12:00pm PT with the rest of the 2024-25 season and will be available for purchase at sfsymphony.org. Tickets for Holidays with Boyz II Men and the SF Symphony start at $75. San Francisco Symphony subscribers and donors are able to purchase individual tickets for Holidays with the Symphony early, beginning today, Friday, June 28, at 10:00am PT.

Visit sfsymphony.org/holidays for the full season lineup.

Comments