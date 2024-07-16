STAR TREK LIVE! Returns To Oasis This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



D'Arcy Drollinger + Oasis Arts will present Star Trek LIVE!, running August 8-31, 2024. The drag kings are taking over the stage, back by popular demand!

The Enterprise is host to some unruly guests - space hippies in search of planetary paradise. Kirk has trouble maintaining order amongst the visitors, but Mr Spock seems strangely sympathetic towards them.

The cast features some of San Francisco's best drag performers, including Leigh Crow, the world's only female William Shatner impersonator as Captain Kirk.

Featuring:

SPOCK-- VERA!

UHURA-- Bettyie Jayne

CHEKOV-- Chester Vanderbox

MCCOY/TONGO RAD-- Zelda Koznofski

SCOTTY-- Fontana Butterfield

SULU-- TBA

SEVRIN-- Polly Amber Ross

ADAM-- Laurie Bushman

MAVIG-- Paige Turner

IRINA-- Redd FaFilth

Directed by Sean Owens. Stage Management by Quinn Todd. Lights and Sound by Nic Candito. Costumes by Ruby Vixen. Specialty Prop Design by Derek Spreckelmeyer.

Star Trek LIVE

August 8- 31, 2024

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday- doors 6pm, show 7PM

Tickets are $30-$45

Tickets available at

Advance tickets recommended, as seating is limited.

Oasis, 298 Eleventh St. (@Folsom St.), SF CA 94103

http://www.sfoasis.com

