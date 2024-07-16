STAR TREK LIVE! Returns To Oasis This August

The drag kings are taking over the stage at Oasis in Star Trek LIVE!, back by popular demand!
The Enterprise is host to some unruly guests - space hippies in search of planetary paradise. Kirk has trouble maintaining order amongst the visitors, but Mr Spock seems strangely sympathetic towards them.
The cast features some of San Francisco's best drag performers, including Leigh Crow, the world's only female William Shatner impersonator as Captain Kirk.
SPOCK-- VERA!
UHURA-- Bettyie Jayne
CHEKOV-- Chester Vanderbox
MCCOY/TONGO RAD-- Zelda Koznofski
SCOTTY-- Fontana Butterfield
SULU-- TBA
SEVRIN-- Polly Amber Ross
ADAM-- Laurie Bushman
MAVIG-- Paige Turner
IRINA-- Redd FaFilth
Directed by Sean Owens. Stage Management by Quinn Todd. Lights and Sound by Nic Candito. Costumes by Ruby Vixen. Specialty Prop Design by Derek Spreckelmeyer.
August 8- 31, 2024
Thursday, Friday, & Saturday- doors 6pm, show 7PM
Tickets are $30-$45
Tickets available at
Advance tickets recommended, as seating is limited.
Oasis, 298 Eleventh St. (@Folsom St.), SF CA 94103
