SF Shakespeare Festival Announces Cast, Designers, & Schedule for PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE

This summer's 39th Free Shakespeare in the Park production features a four-episode production of Shakespeare's epic tale, Pericles, Prince of Tyre in a new verse translation by playwright Ellen McLaughlin.

The season begins with virtual live performances of Episodes 1, 2, and 3, using the Unified Virtual Space technique developed last summer by Technical Director Neal Ormond. Episode 4 marks the long-awaited return to in-person performances in the parks.

Episode 1: "The sails are filled, the seas are met" begins in Antioch where a young Prince Pericles has arrived to woo the daughter of King Antiochus.

In Episode 2: "In you lies all my hope," Pericles washes up on the shores of Pentapolis and is restored by fisherfolk who inform him of a nearby tournament for the hand of Thaisa, daughter of the local king Simonides.

In Episode 3: "The storm without, the storm within," Pericles survives a storm and sails to Tarsus.

Finally, in Episode 4: "This great miracle," grief, joy, and reunion await Pericles in Mytilene.

Each live episode (whether performed virtually or in-person) will also be released as an on-demand recording.

The cast that brings this epic tale to life includes Ron Chapman* as the title character, Pericles. Audiences may remember Chapman's Edmund in last summer's Free Shakespeare production of King Lear. Also featured are Amy Lizardo* as Gower/Fisherfolk, Malcolm Rodgers as Antiochus/Leonine, Mary Ann Rodgers as Daughter/Cerimon/Bawd, David Everett Moore* as Helicanus/Pander, Gabriella Goldstein as Thaliard/Lychorida, Michael J. Asberry* as Cleon, Maryssa Wanlass* as Dionyza, Alan Coyne as Fisherfolk/Bolt, Tyrone Kenneth Wilson* as Simonides, Carolina Morones as Marina, Ezra Reaves as Lysimachus, Anjali Pajjuri as Fisherfolk/Lord/Ensemble, and Brock Looser as Lord/Attendant/Ensemble. This summer marks SFSF's first season of paid internships, as well as the inaugural year of a long-term partnership with San Francisco Youth Theatre; together, the two organizations are committed to supporting BIPOC emerging theatre professionals by providing educational and professional development opportunities for local youth.

Technical Direction, Digital and Physical Scenic Design, and Graphic Design is by Neal Ormond; Sound Design by Lana Palmer; Lighting Design by John Bernard; Art Direction by Sydney Schwindt; Costume Design by Katie Dowse; Props and Wardrobe Supervision by Gabriella Howell; Make-Up and Hair Design by Nathaniel Jones. Production management by Pratiksha Shah; Stage Management by Karen Schleifer*; Deck Management by Penny Pendleton. Production and Stage management interns include Xitlally Lupian, Virginia Shipp, Kevyn Jordan-McKid, and Aline Mata Vazquez.

Directorial responsibilities are shared by Carla Pantoja, who directs Episodes 2 and 4, and ensures artistic continuity for the entire production as the Director of Vision. Rebecca J. Ennals directs Episode 1 and Elizabeth Carter directs Episode 3.

Pre-show Creator and Director Carolina Morones will create linkages between episodes with pre-show material featuring games developed in collaboration with consultant Cassidy Brown and art work by Art Director Sydney Schwindt. This interactive content will provide a fun and easy way for audiences of all ages to catch up on the story before new episodes begin.

*denotes member of Actors' Equity Association

Livestream broadcasts, as well as recorded episodes will be available on the Festival YouTube channel. For more information, visit www.sfshakes.org or call (415) 558-0888.