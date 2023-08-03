Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre

If you're a fan of Tina Turner, and who isn’t, you won't want to miss Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre, playing now through August 27, 2023. Diehard fans and newbies can also see “Tina” from August 29 – September 3, 2023 at San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts. This Broadway hit tells the story of the legendary singer's life and career, from poverty and parental neglect in Nutbush, Tennessee, through racism and the abusive years with husband Ike Turner, to her eventual solo rise to global stardom.

Featuring a book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, the bio-jukebox musical spans a lifetime, and though at times it struggles to blend the story of Turner’s life with the storied songs of her career, it is beautifully wrought and moving testament to the greatness and determination of the performer.

Zurin Villanueva’s star-making tour-de-force performance as the iconic singer carries the day. With her soulful/rock ‘n’ roll voice reaching up to the rafters, Villanueva captures Tina's signature raspy voice and intense, mesmerizing stage presence brilliantly. She brings a raw, yet controlled energy to the role that is both mesmerizing and inspiring (and made all the more touching with the recent death of the great legend in May of this year).

The opening scene features Ayvah Johnson as young Anna Mae – Tina’s given name – and let me tell you, she has a belt that will be heard on Broadway for a very long time. Johnson is young, but she is a self-assured powerhouse!

Anthony Van Laast's choreography is energetic and brings the music to life, capturing the essence of Tina's performances with her backup singers, the Ikettes (Aliyah Caldwell, Kendall Leshanti, Takia Hopson, Parris Lewis), who are synchronized miracles in motion.

Taking on the difficult role of Ike Turner is Roderick Lawrence who brings skill, range, and raw emotion to the role. He somehow humanizes the painfully damaged man even as he doesn’t hold back on how that pain was expressed.

Indeed, pain, abuse and neglect play recurring roles in Tina’s life. (Audience members should know that the violence portrayed on stage could be triggering.) But it is her grandmother (Nicole Powell gives a touching portrayal of Gran Georgeanna) and band manager turned dear friend, Rhonda (Gracie Phillips shines) that show her what love looks like.

Campbell Young Associates had their job cut out for them in designing and creating Tina’s wigs. Wayne Lukas was the star’s longtime tour stylist, but Tina Turner used to dye and sew all her own wigs, meaning that her signature looks were just that – her signature look.

Mark Thompson's set and costume design are stunning, with intricate details that create a vibrant and immersive environment, while Jeff Sugg's video projections add an extra layer of depth to the show, transporting the audience to different eras of Tina's life.

Music, of course, is the true star of the show, and the audience is treated to some of Turner's biggest hits, including "Proud Mary," "What's Love Got to Do With It," and "Simply the Best." You won’t want to miss the powerhouse ending!

It was in 1973 that Tina Turner was first introduced to the Buddhist practice of chanting “Nam-myoho-renge-kyo,” and credits this powerful practice with changing her life. “Soon, I realized that I already had within me everything I needed to change my circumstances and create a truly happy life,” she said in an interview with Today. Though it wasn’t easy, she left Ike in 1976, determined to do things her way. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is a testament to her courage, her charisma and her ever-lasting star power. Here’s to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner!

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Now through August 27, 2023

www.broadwaysf.com

August 29 – September 3, 2023

Click Here

Book by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Music Supervision, Arrangements & Incidental Music by Nicholas Skilbeck

Choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast

Directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd

Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade