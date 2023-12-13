Review: MAMMA MIA! at Broadway San Jose

Mamma Mia! is back in the bay area at Broadway San Jose now thru December 17th in all its high energy 1970s, spandex-clad exuberance and mamma mia, you don’t want to miss it! The story centers on three men and a lady whose heyday was in the late 70s when the group ABBA was an international sensation. The show rocks the house, ABBA style, using the group’s biggest hits to tell the story of Sophie and her wedding wish to have her father give her away. But here’s the thing - he could be one of three men that her mother – er, dot-dot-dotted, one fateful summer 21 years ago, on the Greek island that is now her home.

This delightfully witty and truly hilarious musical rom-com was written by award-winning British playwright Catherine Johnson whose book threads itself through the Swedish pop group’s megahits (written by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus). You don’t need to know ABBA’s music or be a big mega-fan to fall in love with the show. That said, ABBA fans are guaranteed to be swept away on a wave of collective nostalgia that is the cherry on top of this frothy, bouncy story.

Contributing to the fun is Anthony Van Laast’s sassy choreography and director Phyllida Lloyd’s clever staging. The shimmering, wavy, sky and sea blue backdrop, together with the white-washed “Taverna” with turquoise-blue doors (Production design by Mark Thompson), truly set the stage for a magical wedding weekend.

The enchanting Alisa Melendez plays bride-to-be Sophie with humor and depth. In a last-ditch effort to find out who her father is she sends each of the potential candidates a letter, ostensibly from her mother, Donna (Christine Sherrill is divine), inviting all three of them back to the island. Shock of shocks they all show up and chaos quickly ensues.

Plucky and fiercely independent Donna isn’t prepared to deal with her past, especially when she’s trying to run her tavern while simultaneously preparing for her daughter’s wedding. It helps though that her old friends and former band mates – tall, rich, thrice-married Tanya (the stunning Jaylynn Steele) and Rosie (mega talented Carly Sakolove) – have arrived. The former back-up singers for the rockin’ Donna and the Dynamos immediately set to work cheering up their friend with the song “Chiquitita.” The scene is a hilarious physical comedy marvel, and the audience loved it!

Jalynn Steele is divine as the rich and sexy, on-the-prowl best friend, Tanya, while Carly Sakolove’s personable, loveable Rosie is an audience favorite. Sakolove’s mezzo is to die for and the two happily kick up their heels through a series of songs and bits that sparkle with humor and warmth. Their timing and use of physical comedy are Lucy and Ethel worthy. Rosie’s middle-age stiffness gets affirming nods from older audience members – as well as huge laughs from the younger set – while Tanya’s gyrations and slit skirt receive ample attention as well.

The would-be dads, Bill (John-Michael Zuerlein), Sam (Jim Newman) and Harry (Rob Marnell) are fantastic, but this is a strong, female-powered show and they’re there simply by virtue of being Donna’s “dot-dot-dotted” flings. They don’t suspect that each is a potential father-of-the-bride until Sophie talks with them individually. Sky, the hunky fiancée (Grant Reynolds) wonders if Sophie is more concerned with finding her dad than finding herself in a marriage, while Donna finds herself discovering old feelings for one of her former lovers. We won’t say which one!

This touring show is supported by an outstanding Ensemble cast who elevate the production to new heights and leave a lasting impression on the audience. Wow-wow-wow are they fantastic!

The big bonus encore performance done by Donna and the Dynamos along with the entire cast at the end of the show had the audience on their feet and dancing right along. For one amazing moment the people in the audience were all “Dancing Queens.” “You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life. See that girl, watch that scene, diggin’ the dancing queen.” Mamma Mia – it was fun!

Mamma Mia!

Now through December 17

Broadway San Jose

Running Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission

https://broadwaysanjose.com/

Photo Courtesy of Joan Marcus