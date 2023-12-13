Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Review: MAMMA MIA! at Broadway San Jose

This MUST-SEE production runs now thru December 17!

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere Musical GALILEO at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo 3 Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere of GALILEO at Berkeley Rep
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Is a Rea Photo 4 Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Is a Real Winner

Review: MAMMA MIA! at Broadway San Jose

Mamma Mia! is back in the bay area at Broadway San Jose now thru December 17th in all its high energy 1970s, spandex-clad exuberance and mamma mia, you don’t want to miss it! The story centers on three men and a lady whose heyday was in the late 70s when the group ABBA was an international sensation.  The show rocks the house, ABBA style, using the group’s biggest hits to tell the story of Sophie and her wedding wish to have her father give her away.  But here’s the thing - he could be one of three men that her mother – er, dot-dot-dotted, one fateful summer 21 years ago, on the Greek island that is now her home.

This delightfully witty and truly hilarious musical rom-com was written by award-winning British playwright Catherine Johnson whose book threads itself through the Swedish pop group’s megahits (written by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus).  You don’t need to know ABBA’s music or be a big mega-fan to fall in love with the show. That said, ABBA fans are guaranteed to be swept away on a wave of collective nostalgia that is the cherry on top of this frothy, bouncy story.

Contributing to the fun is Anthony Van Laast’s sassy choreography and director Phyllida Lloyd’s clever staging.  The shimmering, wavy, sky and sea blue backdrop, together with the white-washed “Taverna” with turquoise-blue doors (Production design by Mark Thompson), truly set the stage for a magical wedding weekend.

The enchanting Alisa Melendez plays bride-to-be Sophie with humor and depth. In a last-ditch effort to find out who her father is she sends each of the potential candidates a letter, ostensibly from her mother, Donna (Christine Sherrill is divine), inviting all three of them back to the island.  Shock of shocks they all show up and chaos quickly ensues.

Plucky and fiercely independent Donna isn’t prepared to deal with her past, especially when she’s trying to run her tavern while simultaneously preparing for her daughter’s wedding.  It helps though that her old friends and former band mates – tall, rich, thrice-married Tanya (the stunning Jaylynn Steele) and Rosie (mega talented Carly Sakolove) – have arrived.  The former back-up singers for the rockin’ Donna and the Dynamos immediately set to work cheering up their friend with the song “Chiquitita.” The scene is a hilarious physical comedy marvel, and the audience loved it!

Jalynn Steele is divine as the rich and sexy, on-the-prowl best friend, Tanya, while Carly Sakolove’s personable, loveable Rosie is an audience favorite. Sakolove’s mezzo is to die for and the two happily kick up their heels through a series of songs and bits that sparkle with humor and warmth.  Their timing and use of physical comedy are Lucy and Ethel worthy. Rosie’s middle-age stiffness gets affirming nods from older audience members – as well as huge laughs from the younger set – while Tanya’s gyrations and slit skirt receive ample attention as well. 

The would-be dads, Bill (John-Michael Zuerlein), Sam (Jim Newman) and Harry (Rob Marnell) are fantastic, but this is a strong, female-powered show and they’re there simply by virtue of being Donna’s “dot-dot-dotted” flings. They don’t suspect that each is a potential father-of-the-bride until Sophie talks with them individually.  Sky, the hunky fiancée (Grant Reynolds) wonders if Sophie is more concerned with finding her dad than finding herself in a marriage, while Donna finds herself discovering old feelings for one of her former lovers.  We won’t say which one!

This touring show is supported by an outstanding Ensemble cast who elevate the production to new heights and leave a lasting impression on the audience. Wow-wow-wow are they fantastic!

The big bonus encore performance done by Donna and the Dynamos along with the entire cast at the end of the show had the audience on their feet and dancing right along.  For one amazing moment the people in the audience were all “Dancing Queens.”  “You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life.  See that girl, watch that scene, diggin’ the dancing queen.” Mamma Mia – it was fun!

Mamma Mia!
Now through December 17
Broadway San Jose
Running Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission
https://broadwaysanjose.com/

Photo Courtesy of Joan Marcus


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Feature: James Monroe Iglehart Attends Opening Night of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPEL Photo
Feature: James Monroe Iglehart Attends Opening Night of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Tony-winner James Monroe Iglehart gets a brief respite from starring as King Arthur in 'Spamalot' on Broadway to attend opening night of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.'

2
Iconic 80s Comedy Gets Into Drag With 9 TO 5: LIVE At Oasis In San Francisco, January 11-2 Photo
Iconic 80s Comedy Gets Into Drag With 9 TO 5: LIVE At Oasis In San Francisco, January 11-21

Director Elsa Touche and writer Joe “Jubilee” Wadlington are bringing 9 TO 5: LIVE to OASIS in San Francisco, January 11-21, 2024.

3
The San Francisco Symphonys Shenson Spotlight Series Highlights Ascendant Artists Through Photo
The San Francisco Symphony's Shenson Spotlight Series Highlights Ascendant Artists Through Four Debut Recitals

The San Francisco Symphony’s Shenson Spotlight Series, now in its third season, features ascendant artists in their Davies Symphony Hall recital debuts.

4
August Wilsons HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is Coming to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo
August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is Coming to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY presents August Wilson's 'How I Learned What I Learned,' a powerful one-man show about the life of the acclaimed playwright. Don't miss this heartfelt portrayal of a theatrical trailblazer.

From This Author - Linda Hodges

Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Broadway San JoseReview: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Broadway San Jose
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Broadway San JoseReview: AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Broadway San Jose
Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate TheatreReview: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Broadway San JoseReview: BEETLEJUICE at Broadway San Jose

Videos

Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer Video
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer
MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical Video
MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Every Brilliant Thing in San Francisco / Bay Area Every Brilliant Thing
Center Repertory Company (1/06-1/28)
Smuin's The Christmas Ballet - San Francisco in San Francisco / Bay Area Smuin's The Christmas Ballet - San Francisco
﻿﻿Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (12/14-12/24)
Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA in San Francisco / Bay Area Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA
Under the Big Top at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds (4/26-5/26)
Phasers on Stun in San Francisco / Bay Area Phasers on Stun
Stage Werx Theatre (9/17-1/13)
Saturnalia: A Solstice Circus Spectacular in San Francisco / Bay Area Saturnalia: A Solstice Circus Spectacular
SF Mime Troupe Studio Theater (12/01-12/16)
Sondheim on Sondheim in San Francisco / Bay Area Sondheim on Sondheim
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/25-12/17)
Cult of Love in San Francisco / Bay Area Cult of Love
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (1/26-3/03)
Brian Copeland's The Jewelry Box - San Francisco in San Francisco / Bay Area Brian Copeland's The Jewelry Box - San Francisco
The Marsh San Francisco Mainstage (12/23-12/23)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Saroyan Theatre (3/26-3/27)
Disney's The Lion King in San Francisco / Bay Area Disney's The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (11/22-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You