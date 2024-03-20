Review: MEAN GIRLS Comes to Broadway San Jose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tina Fey’s 2004 cult teen classic film MEAN GIRLS, made its way to Broadway in 2018 and has been playing to sold-out houses ever since. The musical is presented as a “Cautionary Tale,” about the cut-throat, caustic social climbing and clamoring that happens in high school where mean girls reign supreme. No one escapes the wrath of the Plastics, a group of girls so popular and rich that they see all other teens as nothing but prey to be chewed up and spit out. Ah, the teenage food chain. North Shore High School is a mosh pit of privileged insiders vs outsiders and misfits, but that’s where the fun begins. MEAN GIRLS holds court now through March 24 at Broadway San Jose, and it is a not-to-be-missed comedy sensation!

Regina George (brilliantly played by Maya Petropoulos) is the cool and manipulative leader of the Plastics. Her second in commands are approval seeking Gretchen Weiners (Kristen Amanda Smith is impressive) and ditzy but popular Karen Smith (MaryRose Brendel is equally impressive). The rest of the girls flinch in fear whenever they’re around – that is, all except Janis Sarkisian, a non-conforming, edgy, and artistic girl (Alexys Morera brings depth, humor, and acerbic wit to the role). Janis and her fellow outsider friend Damian Hubbard (Ethan Jih-Cook is the entire comic-relief package) take newcomer and math whiz Cady Heron (Natalie Shaw shines) under their wing while also leveraging this new friendship to their advantage. At their urging Cady approaches the cool kids table and is miraculously taken on as something of a project by Regina George.

Of course, Cady falls in love with Regina’s ex, Aaron Samuels (the talented Joseph Torres), which infuriates Regina, but you’ll have to go see the show to see what happens next!

A few words about the ensemble. This hard-working troupe embodies talent, energy, and passion, delivering a top-notch performance. The chemistry among the cast members is palpable, creating a dynamic and electric atmosphere that elevates every scene.

While the MEAN GIRLS handily addresses various aspects of high school culture, including cliques, bullying, and social dynamics, it notably fails to directly address the issue of fat-shaming. Despite Regina George's weight gain being a significant plot point in the story, the musical largely glosses over the implications of this narrative device and fails to confront the harmful effects of fat-shaming. It represents a missed opportunity in an otherwise pitch-perfect cautionary tale.

MEAN GIRLS is a not-to-be-missed fun night at the theatre. Take your teens and their friends and listen to them talk as you drive home. And if you don’t have teens, go anyway and bask in gratitude that you survived and weren’t eaten alive by our own mean girls/boys!

MEAN GIRLS

Now through March 24

Broadway San Jose

broadwaysanjose.com

Book by Tina Fey

Music by Jeff Richmond

Lyrics by Nell Benjamin

Original Direction and Choreography by Casey Nicholaw

Tour Choreographer John MacInnis