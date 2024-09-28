Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at SF Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy is unusual people in real situations; farce is real people in unusual situations." — Chuck Jones. SF Playhouse opens its 2024/25 season with the Olivier Award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, a fast-paced joke a minute production that highlights the technical aspects of prop and scenic design while putting a strong physical comic cast through the paces. While everything goes wrong on the opening night of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, everything is right about director Susi Damilano’s production.

Actors (l to r: Joe Ayers, Phil Wong, Renee Rogoff, Patrick Russell) try to keep the show on track in "The Play That Goes Wrong"

The Play That Goes Wrong relies heavily on split-timing effects – faulty props, scenery mishaps, and misplaced sound cues. It’s a technical marvel that requires a tightly cohesive backstage crew. Their job is to support the actors and make the preposterous action happen. Kudos to backstage crew Ada May, Kamaria Zora Atiba, Quinton Barringer and Tiffany Cartagena, who are just as much the stars of this show as the onstage ensemble. Damilano is no stranger to directing comedy, having staged Noises Off, Clue, and most recently The 39 Steps and she’s assembled a wonderful cast to play the inept theatrical troupe struggling to get through opening night.

The cast and crew (clockwise from bottom: Patrick Russell, Tasi Alabastro, Renee Rogoff, Adam Griffith, Erin Rose Solorio, right: Phil Wong) struggle to perform in "The Play That Goes Wrong"

Local comic gems Phil Wong as the nervous head of the troupe, Patrick Russell as Robert, a clueless actor, Greg Ayers as the overburdened butler and Joe Ayers who’s proud of his ridiculous overacting all shine in their dual roles as members of the silly troupe and as their equally farcical characters in the whodunnit. Cody Tellis Rutledge’s scenic design is a joy, as is Michael Palumbo’s lighting and Sarah Niamh Nietfeld’s period costumes.

Chris (Phil Wong) declines a drink from Dennis (Greg Ayers) as Robert (Patrick Russell) does a spit take in "The Play That Goes Wrong"

The plot is silly, convoluted, and improbable of course, an homage to 1930’s murder mysteries. The acting is intentionally way over the top and the gags come at breakneck speed. The Play That Goes Wrong doesn’t require much cerebral thought – it’s meant as a visual slapstick diversion from our complicated lives. Sit back and enjoy.

The Play That Goes Wrong continues through November 9th. Tickets available at www.sfplayhouse.org or by calling 415-677-9596.

Photo credits: Jessica Palopoli

Comments