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Review: NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theatre

What did our critic think of NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theatre?

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Review: NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theatre

From across the pond, acclaimed director Emma Rice’s latest adaptation North by Northwest makes its West Coast debut, turning Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 suspense film on its ear with her whimsical, comic stylings. It’s a visual delight chock full of amazing performances, crisp direction, dazzling scenic design, and a groovy 50’s soundtrack. Sublimating the drama and tension of the original, Rice keeps the main elements of the story, but adds slick choreography, gender fluid lip synching, sight gags, and exaggerated physical slapstick.

Review: NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theatre Image
Bryony Pennington, Simon Oskarsson, Katy Owen, Danny Collins, Karl Queensborough and Patrycja Kujawska.

Rice is no stranger to adaptations. She’s tackled The Red Shoes, Wuthering Heights, Brief Encounter, and Wise Children with her unique stylings. Hitchcock’s film is a travelogue, including a famous crop-duster scene in an Iowa cornfield and the grand finale atop Mt. Rushmore. A daunting challenge that Rice pulls off seamlessly, with great humor.

Review: NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theatre Image
Karl Queensborough, Simon Oskarsson, Danny Collins and Bryony Pennington.

North by Northwest is a cold war story – America versus the evil conspirators hell bent on destroying the free world. A NYC ad man is mistaken for a US spy he’s involved in a chase across the country, evil henchmen, and a double agent femme fatale. Rice’s production is buoyed by two outstanding performances: Danny Collins as the innocent Roger Thornhill and Caty Owen as the play’s narrator. Both are excellent physical comics with rubbery moves that enhance Etta Murfitt’s wild dances.

Review: NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theatre Image
Simon Oskarsson, Katy Owen and Ewan Wardrop.

Seven actors double up among numerous roles that flesh out the plotlines, and we’re aided by Rice’s addition of a fourth wall breaking narrator who ensures the audience is always on the same page. Like Patrick Barlow’s brilliant adaptation of Hitchcock’s, The 39 Steps, North by Northwest both parodies and honors the spy/murder genre. Characters break into spontaneous dance with characters lip-synching to Simon Baker’s late 50’s jazz songs like “Just One of Those Things”, “Go to Sleep”, “I Thought About You” and "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood".

Review: NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theatre Image
Danny Collins and Evangeline Dickson.

Rob Howell’s stunning scenic design of cocktail bottle loaded floor to ceiling revolving doors, Malcolm Rippeth’s noir lighting are key elements of the overall atmosphere Rice envisioned. Collins, Owen, and the ensemble have freedom within the tight structure to manufacture laughs missing from the high tension of the original material. Certainly, one must know the original to enjoy this production as all good parodies require. Hitchcock fans will be pleased at this reimagining of the master by a new master.

North by Northwest continues through October 18th. Tickets are available by calling the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or visiting act-sf.org/northwest.

Photo credits: Steve Tanner

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