Review: MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly might be my favorite secular Holiday offering – a shining jewel that follows the Bennet sisters of Jane Austin fame attempt at a cheery Xmas week mired by romantic foibles reminiscent of a good Shakespeare play. Award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson developed this play, co-authoring the Christmas at Pemberley plays (Miss Bennet, The Wickhams, and Georgiana and Kitty) with Margot Melcon, former director of new play development at Marin Theatre Company. They have become beloved staples at TheatreWorks and this production shines through its stellar casting and excellent creative crew.

Mary (Elissa Beth Stebbins) and Arthur (David Toshiro Crane) meet under the mistletoe.

Miss Bennet is very English, following Austen’s style – a beautifully appointed early 19th century setting, and plenty of witty dialogue and clever family squabbles. The play doesn’t present themes of social or political nature but rather focuses on the sibling interplay and their relationships with each other and their spouses. Elizabeth (Kausar Mohammed) has bagged her Darcy (Adam Griffith), and sister Jane (Amanada Pulcini) is very pregnant with her husband Charles Bingley (William Thomas Hodgson). Miss Bennet of the title is middle sister Mary (Elissa Beth Stebbins), a scientific bookworm, devoid of social graces and self-defined as the ‘dutiful sister.’ Unnecessarily dour, she can’t even dream of the life her sisters have created, but when an equally graceless, brilliant guest arrives unexpectedly (David Toshiro Crane as Arthur De Bourgh), sparks begin to fly.

The Bennet sisters and their husbands are intrigued by the arrival of a Lord (David Toshiro Crane - center).

The comedy arises from misplaced affections, crossed letters of affection and unwanted couplings. Crane and Stebbins are wonderful as the star-crossed couple, tripped up by her flirty sister Lydia (Sophie Oda) and the arrival of Anne De Bourgh (Maggie Mason) who demands betrothal to Arthur. Mary is amazed that Arthur has incredible opportunity and choices given his newfound financial status as lord of an estate. She herself has no such possibilities. We, the audience, see them as a perfect match and go along for the ride as the puzzle pieces fall into play. Miss Bennet plays out like a Shakespearean comedy, the happy conclusion is satisfying, and the Bennet girls realize that “sisters should be better friends.”

Direction is by acclaimed Bay Area master Jeffrey Lo (Vietgone, The Great Leap, Chinglish), who skillfully channels the comedy with his superb ensemble cast. Andrea Bechert has created a stunning Regency era set, Cathleen Edwards dazzles with her costumes with lighting by Spenser Matubang. Kimberly Mohne Hill deserves kudos as the Dialect coach. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly is a delightfully civilized period piece worthy of becoming a beloved tradition.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley continues through December 29th. Tickets available at TheatreWorks.org or call 877-662-8978.

Photo credits: Kevin Berne

Reader Reviews