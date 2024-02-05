Review: MAX VON ESSEN: CALL ME OLD FASHIONED: THE BROADWAY STANDARDS at Venetian Room

What did our critic think of MAX VON ESSEN: CALL ME OLD FASHIONED: THE BROADWAY STANDARDS at Venetian Room?

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24 Photo 1 MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24
Review: MERE MORTALS at San Francisco Ballet Photo 2 Review: MERE MORTALS at San Francisco Ballet
Cast Announced for San Francisco Premiere Of LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Bra Photo 3 Cast Announced for San Francisco Premiere Of LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Brava Theater
Review: CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo 4 Review: CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Review: MAX VON ESSEN: CALL ME OLD FASHIONED: THE BROADWAY STANDARDS at Venetian Room

Almost four years after his COVID delayed Bay Area Cabaret appearance, Broadway star Max von Essen made it to the historic Venetian Room with selections from his 2019 CD of Broadway interpretations on which he was joined by Grammy winning composer and famed musical director, Billy Stritch who backs Essen for this show as well.

Von Essen, currently playing Billy Flynn in Chicago, clearly has a joy and affinity for the Golden Age of American music. Both he and Stritch were introduced to this music through a Gershwin songbook and they share duets on a medley of Gershwin tunes including: “I’ve Got Beginner’s Luck”, “I’ve Got Rhythm”, "'S’ Wonderful", and "They Can't Take That Away from Me.  Max has a clear, powerful high tenor, perfectly suited for Broadway material.

Review: MAX VON ESSEN: CALL ME OLD FASHIONED: THE BROADWAY STANDARDS at Venetian Room

A few ballads show off his softer side: a gender swapped “Man That Got Away,” “Almost Like Being in Love” and a slowed down cover of Evita’s Night of a Thousand Stars.” Billy Stritch’s accompaniment elevates anyone he backs and adds so many elements of emotion, style, and panache to these standards. His instrumental break in “Fly Me to the Moon” was a perfect example of his added value.

A medley of Bobby Short New York tunes (“My Personal Property,” “Slumming on Park Avenue” and “I Happen to Like New York”) probably plays better in the Big Apple. One of my favorite songs, Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe’s “Show Me” from My Fair Lady was a delight as was the little performed “Gotta Have Me Go with You” (Gershwin/Arlen) from Judy Garland’s A Star is Born. Onstage Von Essen is bubbly, congenial and packed with energy.

Bay Area Cabaret continues its season with Venetian Evenings, a musical tribute to the fabled Venetian Room on March 24th, followed by the season finale with Julie Benko (Funny Girl, Harmony) on Aril 14th.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Full Cast Set for KINKY BOOTS at The Mountain Play Photo
Full Cast Set for KINKY BOOTS at The Mountain Play

Casting is complete for the Mountain Play's production of KINKY BOOTS. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.

2
Esa-Pekka Salonen, SF Symphony, and Violinist Lisa Batiashvili to Launch California Tour Photo
Esa-Pekka Salonen, SF Symphony, and Violinist Lisa Batiashvili to Launch California Tour

Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony, along with violinist Lisa Batiashvili, embark on a three-concert Southern California tour March 20–22.

3
Oakland Ballet to Present Third Annual Dancing Moons Festival This Spring Photo
Oakland Ballet to Present Third Annual Dancing Moons Festival This Spring

Oakland Ballet Company's 2023-24 Season will continue in March with the third annual DANCING MOONS FESTIVAL.

4
Unlock The World Of Shakespeare: At Bay Area Shakespeare Youth Camps Photo
Unlock The World Of Shakespeare: At Bay Area Shakespeare Youth Camps

Bay Area Shakespeare's unique summer camp experience is designed to foster creativity, develop presentation and performance skills, and instill an appreciation for the arts.

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a varie... (read more about this author)

Review: MAX VON ESSEN: CALL ME OLD FASHIONED: THE BROADWAY STANDARDS at Venetian RoomReview: MAX VON ESSEN: CALL ME OLD FASHIONED: THE BROADWAY STANDARDS at Venetian Room
Review: MY HOME ON THE MOON at SF PlayhouseReview: MY HOME ON THE MOON at SF Playhouse
Review: MJ THE MUSICAL at Orpheum TheatreReview: MJ THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre
Review: CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory TheatreReview: CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Videos

Go Behind The Scenes of CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Rep Video
Go Behind The Scenes of CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Rep
Watch Scenes from MY HOME ON THE MOON at San Francisco Playhouse Video
Watch Scenes from MY HOME ON THE MOON at San Francisco Playhouse
Audiences React to CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Rep Video
Audiences React to CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Rep
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Jerry Springer the Opera in San Francisco / Bay Area Jerry Springer the Opera
3Below Theaters & Cafe (2/22-3/17)Tracker
Bright Star in San Francisco / Bay Area Bright Star
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (6/06-6/23)
Shipwrecked! An Entertainment in San Francisco / Bay Area Shipwrecked! An Entertainment
Cinnabar Theater (4/12-4/28)
Nora: A Doll's House in San Francisco / Bay Area Nora: A Doll's House
City Lights Theater Company (1/18-2/18)
R.L. Stine's Goosebumps The Musical in San Francisco / Bay Area R.L. Stine's Goosebumps The Musical
San Mateo Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/03)
Fanny Ara: Lilith in San Francisco / Bay Area Fanny Ara: Lilith
ODC Theater (2/23-2/25)
Funny Girl in San Francisco / Bay Area Funny Girl
Orpheum Theatre (4/30-5/26)
Magician Jay Alexander in San Francisco / Bay Area Magician Jay Alexander
Marrakech Magic Theater (2/25-12/31)
Ginuwine in San Francisco / Bay Area Ginuwine
The Canyon - Montclair (2/14-2/14)
PlayGround Solo Performance Festival in San Francisco / Bay Area PlayGround Solo Performance Festival
PlayGround (1/26-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You