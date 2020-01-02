RIPCORD to Open at Cinnabar Theater in Petaluma

Cinnabar Theater will present the uproarious comedy Ripcord by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Good People, Rabbit Hole) Performances begin Friday January 31 and run through Sunday February 16, 2020.

In this deliciously inappropriate new comedy, cantankerous Abby is forced to share her room in assisted living with endlessly chipper Marilyn. The two women make a seemingly harmless bet that quickly escalates into a dangerous and hilarious game of one-upmanship, revealing hidden truths that neither wants exposed. This rip-roarious laughfest will split your sides and tickle your funny bone.

Performances:

Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm

January 31 to February 16, 2020

Where:

Cinnabar Theater

3333 Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94952

Tickets range from $23 Youth - $36 Adults (including service fees)

Available online: www.cinnabartheater.org Or through the Box Office: 707-763-8920





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You