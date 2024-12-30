Plethos Presents 8th Annual Season Announcement Soiree And Fammy Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Plethos Productions is hosting its 8th Annual Season Announcement Soiree and Fammy Awards ceremony Saturday, January 18 at 7pm at JP's Restaurant and Bar.

Attendees will be the first to hear about Plethos' 2025 lineup from mainstage and comedy shows to special events, auditions and more, plus an exclusive BOGO offer on season subscriptions. Get ready to party with a fun night full of games, prizes, and karaoke plus their illustrious and coveted Fammy Awards!

Awarded to 5 standout cast and crew members from their 2024 seasons, these prestigious accolades bring with them the drama of theatre as winners are announced and teary acceptance speeches are given to an enraptured crowd of peers and attendees. Delicious JP's food and drinks will be available to purchase and enjoy throughout the show.

Seating is limited. Visit plethos.org for tickets and more information.

Comments