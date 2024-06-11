Playful People Productions Announces Summer Tech Camps

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kids who love theater can expand their skills beyond the spotlight with Playful People Productions Summer Tech Camps, a rare opportunity for teens ages 12 to 15 to learn the basics of set design and construction, and lighting and sound design; as well as the opportunity to run the lighting or sound board during a live performance. For more information, families can visit www.PlayfulPeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.

Intro to Theater Tech is a two-week camp that offers a limited number of students the opportunity to train with industry professionals and gain hands-on experience with theatrical lighting and sound elements. Instructors Logan D’Arcey and Matt Winfrey, both Technical Directors and designers for Bay Area theaters, work directly with students to understand basic lighting and sound design, equipment care and set up, and programming cues; and students will have the opportunity to run the light board or sound board during a live performance. This camp is only open to four students, maximum. Recommended for ages 12 to 15, this camp runs July 15 through 28, Monday through Friday, 1:30—4:30 PM, plus performance work opportunities to be determined (July 19-20 and/or July 26-28).

Scenic Design and Painting is a two-week camp led by prop master and set designer Nicole Hoke. Participants will learn basic scenic design, and gain specific knowledge on special techniques used when painting theatrical flats, as well as how to assemble periaktoi (three-sided flats, on casters). This unique class will allow students to design and paint the panels for Playful People's summer production of Aristocats KIDS and see them in use on stage. Recommended for ages 12 to 15, this camp runs July 8 through 19, Monday through Friday, 9:30 AM—1:30 PM.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







