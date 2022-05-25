Pittsburg Community Theatre Presents DREAMGIRLS in June

Pittsburg Community Theatre will present the award-winning Broadway musical "Dreamgirls," the story of one Motown group's rise from obscurity to stardom. Performances are scheduled for June 12-19, 2022, at the El Campanil Theatre in Antioch.

Dreamgirls tells the captivating story of up-and-coming singers Deena (Autumn Carter), Lorrell (Ria Dixon), and Effie (Vickia Brinkley) otherwise known as 'The Dreamettes.' They begin as talented, sharp, and close friends who ultimately rename their act "The Dreams." In time, the harsh and competitive world of show business begins to take a toll on their art, their relationships, and their friendship; A tale reminiscent of many R & B groups of the day including The Supremes, The Shirelles, and The Marvelettes, to name a few.

Co-Directors, Dianna Schepers and LaTonya Watts, who also choreographs the show, collaborate along with Carl Pantle (Music Director) to bring a highly talented cast together in the retelling of this most inspirational and heartfelt musical. Rounding out the cast are Tiana Hester as Michelle (and Charlene); Adam Green as Curtis Taylor; Justin Daily as James "Thunder" Early; Jamari McGee as C.C; Michael Wilson as Marty; Ben Bettis as Wayne; Asoula Jasmine Alejo, Desiree Capote and Tammy Jackson as the Stepp Sisters; Kyle Jacques, Tevin Whack and Ben Bettis as the Tru Tones; Liam Cody, Shelly McDowell and Kaia Stimpson as Dave and the Sweethearts; with Katherine Morales as Charlene; Robert Brown as Tiny Joe Dixon and Kirk Waller as the MC.

Performances are scheduled for June 12-19, 2022 at the El Campanil Theatre, 602 W 2nd St., Antioch, CA. For tickets, contact the box office at 925-757-9500 or visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com. Tickets: $24-$29.