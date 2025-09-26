Photos: Lauren Gunderson’s LITTLE WOMEN World Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will launch its 55th season with the World Premiere of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, adapted by acclaimed playwright Lauren Gunderson. See photos of the production.

Directed by TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli, the production will run September 24–October 12, 2025 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street.

In Gunderson’s new adaptation, Louisa May Alcott joins her beloved characters—Jo, Meg, Beth, Amy, and Marmee—to narrate their story of sisterhood, adventure, romance, and resilience in 19th-century New England. Appropriate for audiences of all ages, this contemporary take on the classic novel will explore themes of family and perseverance with warmth and theatrical flair.

Co-commissioned by TheatreWorks alongside City Theatre Company (Pittsburgh), Northlight Theatre (Skokie), and People’s Light (Malvern), the production is enjoying a rolling World Premiere across the four companies.

The cast will feature Elissa Beth Stebbins as Louisa/Jo, Emily Ota as Meg, Lauren Hart as Beth, Sharon Shao as Amy, and Cathleen Riddley as Marmee and Aunt March. Max Tachis will appear as Laurie, and George Psarras as John and Bhaer. The creative team includes scenic design by Annie Smart, costume design by Meg Neville, lighting design by Kurt Landisman, and sound design by James Ard. Randall K. Lum serves as stage manager, with Megan Hall as assistant stage manager.

Subscriptions to TheatreWorks’ 55th season are on sale now, with single tickets available beginning August 26. For tickets and information, visit TheatreWorks.org or call (877) 662-8978.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne



Emily Ota, Sharon Shao, Cathleen Riddley, Elissa Beth Stebbins, and Lauren Hart

Emily Ota, Sharon Shao, Cathleen Riddley, Elissa Beth Stebbins, and Lauren Hart

Emily Ota, George Psarras, Lauren Hart and Elissa Beth Stebbins

Cathleen Riddley, Elissa Beth Stebbins and Max Tachis

Emily Ota, Sharon Shao, Cathleen Riddley, Elissa Beth Stebbins, and Lauren Hart

Sharon Shao, Max Tachis, George Psarras, Elissa Beth Stebbins

Sharon Shao, Lauren Hart, Emily Ota, Max Tachis

Emily Ota, Sharon Shao, Elissa Beth Stebbins, and Lauren Hart

