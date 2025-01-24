Photos: John Fisher's DOODLER Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos are available from John Fisher's DOODLER, coming to Theatre Rhinoceros next month. Doodler will run Feb. 6 - Mar. 2, 2025 at Theatre Rhinoceros, with opening/press night on Saturday, February 8 at 8 PM. Check out the photos below!

About two years before the inception of Theatre Rhinoceros, a serial killer known as “The Doodler” was responsible for multiple murders in the Ocean Beach and Golden Gate Park area of San Francisco. All of his victims were gay men. He picked them up in the Castro and Polk Gulch neighborhoods, had sex with them in the Outsidelands, and then stabbed them to death. When he met each man he presented him with something, something that charmed him. This is the story of a gay man who is determined to find the Doodler and avenge the death of one of his victims.

Fifty years later, the case is still open, and the yet unidentified “Doodler” is the subject of Theatre Rhinoceros Executive Artistic Director John Fisher’s latest one-man show, the fourth show of Rhino’s 47th season.

In a unique “take” on the on the one-man show format, for the four weeks of Doodler’s performance run, John Fisher will truly be a one-man show - running his own lights and sound from the stage, house managing, even selling concessions and merchandise, while enacting a complex, true San Francisco story with a still-beating heart, for the Doodler case was recently re-opened.

Doodler was presented as a two-part E.S.P. (Essential Serviced Project) performance on Zoom and Facebook Live during the Pandemic. It was a production of Theatre Rhinoceros. Doodler was developed as a live performance piece and presented in a workshop production at The Tank in New York City in January 2025.

