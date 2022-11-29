Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards

Photos: First Look at SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at San Jose Playhouse

This brilliant new production brings a fresh and inventive take on the musical that has unanimously thrilled critics and audiences alike.

Nov. 29, 2022  

San Jose Playhouse is presenting Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical masterpiece SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. Featuring music & lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Lapine, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, San Jose Playhouse's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE will run through December 11, 2022 at 3Below Theaters (288 S. Second St., San Jose, CA 95113).

Get a first look at photos below!

Tickets range from $25 - $55 and may be purchased online at sanjoseplayhouse.org/sunday-in-the-park-with-george.

Inspired by George Seurat's famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grand Jatte, this poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art. Postponed two years, due to the pandemic, San Jose Playhouse celebrates Sondheim with this new production of one of the greatest-ever works of musical theater. Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical. SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE lives on as a musical that has unanimously thrilled critics and audiences alike.

The production follows the relationship between Georges Seurat and his muse, Dot, and movingly tells of the struggle between art and passion while the painter's vision is stunningly brought to life in front of the audience's eyes using state-of-the-art live projection. As the story's second act moves into the 20th century, the story focuses on the younger Seurat and his grandmother, Marie, the daughter of Georges and Dot. Seurat's descendant - named George and also an artist - finds himself burnt out and in search of what artistic path to follow, but he finds the answer to his future in the past.

This brilliant new production brings a fresh and inventive take on the musical that has unanimously thrilled critics and audiences alike. A talented team has brought the 35-year-old musical magically into the 21st Century with breath-taking animated design and a richly intimate production. The best in singing artists at SJ Playhouse perform this challenging and heartbreaking work about our need to connect to the past, present and future.

Photo credit: Dave Lepori

Photos: First Look at SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at San Jose Playhouse
Julia Wade

Photos: First Look at SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at San Jose Playhouse
Stephen Guggenheim

Photos: First Look at SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at San Jose Playhouse
The cast

Photos: First Look at SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at San Jose Playhouse
James Raasch, MaryTheresa Capriles, Stephen Guggenheim, and Osher Fire

Photos: First Look at SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at San Jose Playhouse
Krigle Wigle, F. James Raasch, and Jim Ambler in "Sunday in the Park with George" at San Jose Playhouse.

Photos: First Look at SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at San Jose Playhouse
The cast




Interview: Jeffrey Lo of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Offers a Fr Photo
Interview: Jeffrey Lo of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Offers a Fresh Take on the Beloved Musical
BroadwayWorld chats with Jeffrey Lo about TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's new production of 'Little Shop of Horrors' that he is directing. Lo has reset the action to San Francisco's Chinatown to explore the musical's underlying themes of cross-cultural community.
Photos: First Look at San Jose Stage Companys MEET JOHN DOE Photo
Photos: First Look at San Jose Stage Company's MEET JOHN DOE
San Jose Stage Company has released all new production photos from The Stage’s World Premiere adaptation of Frank Capra’s classic MEET JOHN DOE by Robert Riskin.
ENNIO: THE LIVING PAPER CARTOON Comes to Club Fugazi in January Photo
ENNIO: THE LIVING PAPER CARTOON Comes to Club Fugazi in January
The art of living origami meets hilarious theatre magic when Club Fugazi presents Ennio: The Living Paper Cartoon, co-produced by Club Fugazi Experiences, Glynis Henderson Productions, and Jonathan Reinis Productions, making its triumphant return to San Francisco after an 11-year absence, with a limited engagement, January 10 through February 5, 2023.
San Francisco Operas 2022 Fall Season Concludes With Two Concert Presentations Photo
San Francisco Opera's 2022 Fall Season Concludes With Two Concert Presentations
All of San Francisco Opera's artistic forces will be on display December 1–4, the final week of the 2022 Fall Season. Along with closing performances in the War Memorial Opera House of acclaimed new productions of Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice (Thursday, December 1) and Verdi's La Traviata (Saturday, December 3), the Company will present two concerts in the Veterans Building.

More Hot Stories For You


ENNIO: THE LIVING PAPER CARTOON Comes to Club Fugazi in JanuaryENNIO: THE LIVING PAPER CARTOON Comes to Club Fugazi in January
November 29, 2022

The art of living origami meets hilarious theatre magic when Club Fugazi presents Ennio: The Living Paper Cartoon, co-produced by Club Fugazi Experiences, Glynis Henderson Productions, and Jonathan Reinis Productions, making its triumphant return to San Francisco after an 11-year absence, with a limited engagement, January 10 through February 5, 2023.
San Francisco Opera's 2022 Fall Season Concludes With Two Concert PresentationsSan Francisco Opera's 2022 Fall Season Concludes With Two Concert Presentations
November 29, 2022

All of San Francisco Opera's artistic forces will be on display December 1–4, the final week of the 2022 Fall Season. Along with closing performances in the War Memorial Opera House of acclaimed new productions of Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice (Thursday, December 1) and Verdi's La Traviata (Saturday, December 3), the Company will present two concerts in the Veterans Building.
San Francisco Playhouse Pauses Performances Of AS YOU LIKE IT; Scheduled To Resume December 3San Francisco Playhouse Pauses Performances Of AS YOU LIKE IT; Scheduled To Resume December 3
November 23, 2022

San Francisco Playhouse pauses performances of the hit musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's As You Like It due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the cast.
Photos: First Look At The West Coast Premiere of Wise Children's WUTHERING HEIGHTSPhotos: First Look At The West Coast Premiere of Wise Children's WUTHERING HEIGHTS
November 22, 2022

See brand-new production photos from the West Coast premiere of Wise Children's Wuthering Heights, now playing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
November 22, 2022

Get a first look at San Francisco Playhouse's imaginative and exhilarating hit musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It.
share