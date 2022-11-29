Photos: First Look at SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at San Jose Playhouse

San Jose Playhouse is presenting Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical masterpiece SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. Featuring music & lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Lapine, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, San Jose Playhouse's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE will run through December 11, 2022 at 3Below Theaters (288 S. Second St., San Jose, CA 95113).

Get a first look at photos below!

Tickets range from $25 - $55 and may be purchased online at sanjoseplayhouse.org/sunday-in-the-park-with-george.

Inspired by George Seurat's famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grand Jatte, this poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art. Postponed two years, due to the pandemic, San Jose Playhouse celebrates Sondheim with this new production of one of the greatest-ever works of musical theater. Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical. SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE lives on as a musical that has unanimously thrilled critics and audiences alike.



The production follows the relationship between Georges Seurat and his muse, Dot, and movingly tells of the struggle between art and passion while the painter's vision is stunningly brought to life in front of the audience's eyes using state-of-the-art live projection. As the story's second act moves into the 20th century, the story focuses on the younger Seurat and his grandmother, Marie, the daughter of Georges and Dot. Seurat's descendant - named George and also an artist - finds himself burnt out and in search of what artistic path to follow, but he finds the answer to his future in the past.

This brilliant new production brings a fresh and inventive take on the musical that has unanimously thrilled critics and audiences alike. A talented team has brought the 35-year-old musical magically into the 21st Century with breath-taking animated design and a richly intimate production. The best in singing artists at SJ Playhouse perform this challenging and heartbreaking work about our need to connect to the past, present and future.