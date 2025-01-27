Pearl Ong's NIGHT DRIVER to be Presented at The Marsh San Francisco

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Writer/performer Pearl Ong returns to The Marsh San Francisco with her solo show, Night Driver. What's a Hong Kong princess doing behind the wheel of a San Francisco cab? And how does her very proper mother react? Night Driver takes audiences on the unexpected journeys of a model minority gone rogue. This captivating story vividly revisits the vibrant, free-spirited gay scene in San Francisco from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s, blending humor, rebellion, and cultural clashes to portray a life fiercely determined to defy expectations. The show returns after its brief and wildly successful run last summer at The Marsh’s In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival where it won the award for “Best Newcomer” and “Best Attended Solo.” Written and performed by Pearl Ong and directed by David Ford, Night Driver will run March 1 - April 5, 2025 with performances 8:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Francisco.



ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVES

Pearl Ong (Playwright/Performer) embarked on her performance journey in 2019 at Stage Werx in San Francisco. Since then, she has showcased short autobiographical pieces at Solo Sundays at Stage Werx, Tell It On Tuesday at The Marsh Berkeley, Monday Night at the Marsh, and Marsh Rising at the San Francisco Marsh. She also performed her first full length piece Night Driver at Marsh Rising and The Marsh’s In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival at The Marsh San Francisco.



David Ford (Director) has been collaborating on new and unusual theater for three decades and has been associated with The Marsh for most of that time. The San Francisco press has variously called him “the solo performer maven,” “the monologue maestro,” “the dean of solo performance,” and “the solo performer’s Best Friend.” A week rarely goes by when residents of the Bay Area cannot enjoy one of his productions. Collaborators include Geoff Hoyle, Brian Copeland, Charlie Varon, Echo Brown, Marilyn Pittman, Rebecca Fisher, Wayne Harris, Jill Vice, and Marga Gomez. Ford’s work has been seen regionally at The Public Theater, Second Stage Theater, Theatre at St. Clement’s, Dixon Place, Theatre for the New City (New York), Highways Performance Space (Los Angeles), and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co. (Washington, D.C.). His work has also been featured in most of the fringe festivals in North America, and at theaters around the Bay Area including Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the Magic Theatre, and Marin Theatre Company. Ford’s directing has garnered several “Best of Fringe” Awards and a Goldie Award.



