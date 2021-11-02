New Opera West Announces 2021/22 Season
The season kicks off this month with Rain Will Come What May.
New Opera West has announced its lineup for the 2021/22 season. The season kicks off this month with Rain Will Come What May. Learn more about the full lineup below and at https://www.newoperawest.org/.
Rain Will Come What May
November 2021
Composed by Jiyoun Chung
Libretto by José Faus
Performed by Janet Szepei Todd, soprano
Rain Will Come What May is a music short film dedicated to the people of Los Angeles. Through the use of haiku and music, this film portrays the mystery behind the perseverance and resilience of love, even in dry and desolate conditions. Like the cacti that survive on the water they store, so too must one Angeleno find love within herself.
NOW Pop-Up Festival
March 2022
New Opera West returns to in-person performances with its annual Pop-Up Festival, featuring seven newly composed opera vignettes by composers and librettists from all around the world!
Where: The Broadwater Mainstage, Los Angeles
When: 3/5 at 7:30 pm PST
3/6 at 2 pm PST.
The Beginning of Everything
May 2022
In icy solitude, The Universe waits. Until one day, she's shaken from her torpor by the sudden explosive arrival of...well...everything. THE BEGINNING OF EVERYTHING is a joyful meditation on discovering a new way of seeing things in the moment that "me" becomes "us."
New Opera West will present its second animated opera, to be premiered in May 2022.
More details coming soon...