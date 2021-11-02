New Opera West Announces 2021/22 Season

New Opera West has announced its lineup for the 2021/22 season. The season kicks off this month with Rain Will Come What May. Learn more about the full lineup below and at https://www.newoperawest.org/.

Rain Will Come What May

November 2021

Composed by Jiyoun Chung

Libretto by José Faus

Performed by Janet Szepei Todd, soprano

Rain Will Come What May is a music short film dedicated to the people of Los Angeles. Through the use of haiku and music, this film portrays the mystery behind the perseverance and resilience of love, even in dry and desolate conditions. Like the cacti that survive on the water they store, so too must one Angeleno find love within herself.

NOW Pop-Up Festival

March 2022

New Opera West returns to in-person performances with its annual Pop-Up Festival, featuring seven newly composed opera vignettes by composers and librettists from all around the world!

Where: The Broadwater Mainstage, Los Angeles

When: 3/5 at 7:30 pm PST

3/6 at 2 pm PST.

The Beginning of Everything

May 2022

In icy solitude, The Universe waits. Until one day, she's shaken from her torpor by the sudden explosive arrival of...well...everything. THE BEGINNING OF EVERYTHING is a joyful meditation on discovering a new way of seeing things in the moment that "me" becomes "us."

New Opera West will present its second animated opera, to be premiered in May 2022.

More details coming soon...