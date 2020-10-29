New Ballets Performed Around The Bay! Smuin Launches Virtual Series

The series runs from November 4-22.

Smuin Contemporary Ballet announces its triumphant return to streaming performances with the launch of its Virtual Fall Dance Series.

This exciting series will showcase brand new works choreographed and danced by its talented company artists in gorgeous outdoor settings and landmarks unique to the Bay Area, offered along with a delightful variety of "Smuin Songbook" favorites, featuring works set to music by everyone from Sinatra to Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, and the Beatles, by the company's irrepressible founder Michael Smuin.

Programs vary with a new selection of works offered weekly. Smuin's Virtual Fall Dance Series will be presented online, twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays, from November 4 through 22, followed by a special presentation of "Smuin Dance Films" on November 29 & December 2 (see below for full schedule). For individual tickets ($25) or a package subscription ($75) and more information, the public may visit www.smuinballet.org.

Following six months of sheltering in place due to COVID-19, Smuin artists returned to the studio earlier this fall and began working safely in small "pods" on solos and duets, with physical contact restricted to dancers within the same household. Fortunately, the Smuin company includes several couples and roommates among its members, allowing performers to safely work in selected pairings. Several of the company's artists also created brand new pieces on their fellow dancers within their pods, which were rehearsed and filmed outdoors at unique settings around the Bay Area-from oceanside at Fort Funston to the Point Reyes Shipwreck. Each Virtual Fall Dance Series presentation will open with an introduction from Smuin Artistic Director Celia Fushille, followed by each week's program of new works, and classics from the "Smuin Songbook." Audience members can interact with Fushille and the dancers in a Q&A session following the performances.

Program A

Wed, Nov 4 at 7:30pm & Sun, Nov 8 at 4:00pm

Featuring Smuin artists Brandon Alexander, Cassidy Isaacson, Terez Dean Orr, and John Speed Orr, this program will include the premiere of three new works created by Cassidy Isaacson: Underwaterfall set to music by pop-electronic artist Bearcubs; Chemistry with music by Brendan Milburn; and Chapter 2, set to a composition by Michael Wall. Selected works by Michael Smuin set to the music of Frank Sinatra will round out this fun and innovative program.

Program B

Wed, Nov 11 at 7:30pm & Sun, Nov 15 at 4:00pm

Featuring Smuin artists Ian Buchanan, Maggie Carey, Tess Lane, and Max van der Sterre, this program will feature the premiere of A Wandering Mile created by Ian Buchanan and Maggie Carey, set to an original composition by Matt Carey. A selection of Michael Smuin works set to the music of Willie Nelson and Frank Sinatra will also be presented.

Program C

Wed, Nov 18 at 7:30pm & Sun, Nov 22 at 4:00pm

Featuring Smuin artists Tessa Barbour, Mengjun Chen, Ricardo Dyer, Lauren Pschirrer, and Brennan Wall, the program will include the premiere of Collective Concertos, created by Tessa Barbour and Brennan Wall, set to the music of Antonio Vivaldi and Antonin Dvorak. Other works to be presented include selections from Michael Smuin's repertory archive set to the music of the Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Smuin Dance Films

Sun, Nov 29 at 4:00pm & Wed, Dec 2 at 7:30pm

This special presentation will feature all of the New Works featured in Programs A, B and C, with contemporary and classical pieces choreographed by company artists Cassidy Isaacson, Ian Buchanan, Maggie Carey, Tessa Barbour, and Brennan Wall.

For more than 25 years Smuin has pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet by presenting works that engage and delight audiences with their uncommon physicality and expression. Founded in San Francisco in 1994 by Tony and Emmy award-winning choreographer Michael Smuin, the company is committed to creating work that merges the diverse vocabularies of classical ballet and contemporary dance. Since 2007, Artistic Director Celia Fushille has built on Michael Smuin's legacy by creating her own vision and expanding the company's repertoire. Fushille has invited numerous choreographers, and encouraged company members, to create works that highlight the Smuin artists' extraordinary versatility, presenting pieces that are unique, joyful, athletic and inventive.

