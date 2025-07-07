NOISES OFF to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Francisco Playhouse will present Michael Frayn’s Noises Off. This comedic classic follows a string of recent hit Playhouse productions of fast-paced farces including The Play That Goes Wrong, Clue, and The 39 Steps.

Full of slapstick silliness and choreographed chaos, this uproarious comedy follows a dysfunctional theatre troupe struggling to stage the mediocre play Nothing On. The drama rages both onstage and behind the scenes as missed cues, misplaced props, and romantic entanglements cause their production to descend into madcap mayhem.

Noises Off premiered in the West End in 1982, winning the Olivier Award for Best Play. It then opened on Broadway in 1983, where it was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play. It has since been revived twice on Broadway and adapted into a film. Performances will run from Thursday, September 25 – Tuesday, September 30, 2025.