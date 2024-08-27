NOISES OFF to be Presented at Alley Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alley Theatre has revealed the cast of Noises Off. Michelle Elaine will make her debut as an Alley Theatre Resident Acting Company member, joining the rest of the company members in this beloved chaotic comedy. Directed by Alley Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner, this backstage farce by Michael Frayn will have audiences doubled over with laughter as the mayhem unfolds.

“Noises Off has been a favorite from the moment it opened in 1982,” mused Melrose. “Now enough time has gone by that we can safely consider it a comedic classic. The innovative way it allows audiences to see the comedy happening onstage as well as backstage makes it double the fun, especially for audiences who love theatre. And who better to do a show about a company putting on a play than Alley's Resident Acting Company, who have decades of experiences and stories from making theatre together. Speaking of the Resident Acting Company, I'm delighted to welcome Michelle Elaine (Clue, Dead Man's Cell Phone, Sweat, A Christmas Carol) into the company! While we've known and loved Michelle for years, it is wonderful now to have her as a part of the company.”

Weinbrenner, known for his innovative approach to storytelling and comedic timing, shared his insights on the production, “What's not to like about Noises Off? Equal parts sophistication and mayhem, there is no better modern-era farce than Michael Frayn's masterpiece. With the laughs coming a mile a minute, the real test of a successful production is to not get in the way of the comedy. Our Resident Acting Company is the perfect group to tackle these delightfully chaotic characters. I'm pumped to bring this iconic comedy back to the Alley!”

The cast of Noises Off includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Dotty Otley, Michelle Elaine as Belinda Blair, Dylan Godwin as Garry Lejeune, Chris Hutchison as Tim Allgood, Melissa Molano as Poppy Norton-Taylor, David Rainey as Selsdon Mowbray, Christopher Salazar as Fredrick Fellowes, and Todd Waite as Lloyd Dallas.

Rounding out the cast is Nicole Rodenburg (As You Like It, Venus in Fur) as Brooke Ashton.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Costume Designer Jessica Pabst, Lighting Designer Alan C. Edwards, Sound Designer Melanie Chen Cole, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Dialect Coach Molly Wetzel. Stage Manager Krissy Larson, and Assistant Stage Manager Brandon Clark.

SPONSORS: Noises Off is generously sponsored by The Humphreys Foundation (Presenting Sponsor), Steve and Donna Greelee (Honorary Producer) and Claudia Hackbarth and David Nelson (Associate Producer). Alley Theatre is supported by the 2024-25 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotels of Alley Theatre.

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES: Simultaneous Spanish Translation Performance on Tuesday, October 1 at 7:30pm, Captioned Performance on Sunday, October 6 at 2:00 PM, Audio Described Performance on Sunday, October 6 at 7:00 PM and ASL Interpreted Performance is Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 PM.

TICKETS:

Performances of Noises Off run Friday, September 27 to Sunday, October 27 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets to Noises Off are now on sale, starting at $29. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, educators and any student, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

