NEXT TO NORMAL & More Set for Ray Of Light Theatre 25th Anniversary Season

Ray of Light Theatre, San Francisco's home of "musical theater with a bite", revealed its 2025 season featuring shows that celebrate the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

The 2025 season begins with the Pulitzer Prize winning Next to Normal. Backed by an emotional and hard-hitting rock score, Next to Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. "I have been waiting for years to bring one of my all-time favorite musicals, Next to Normal, to the Ray of Light stage," says Artistic Director, Shane Ray, "and now feels like the perfect time to explore this brutally honest and gripping show about the impact of mental illness and our universal and continual search for light. And, we all need some light."

In the fall, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical lands in San Francisco. Inspired by the iconic 80's film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business! "A musical based on the iconic 1980 movie where three women refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigot might seem like a period piece and yet... it seemed like another great fit for this year's season," says Ray. "We can't wait to bring Dolly's music and this high-energy smash-hit musical to San Francisco."

The season closes with a return of the immersive Rocky Horror Show at The Oasis Nightclub. Now in its 10th year, the smash hit co-production with The Oasis will return for the spooky season. Head on up to the lab for the nightclub Rocky of your dreams. This show is immersive, meaning the story doesn't just unfold on stage, but all around you and in every inch of the club. See the show that has sold out year after year up close and way too personal. San Francisco's Drag Laureate, Darcy Drollinger, will return as Frank-n-furter.

Finally, Ray of Light continues its Spotlight Cabaret Series at Feinstein's at the Nikko. Show themes will be announced in the future but in the past, these one-night-only cabaret events have included everything from a night of Taylor Swift songs to celebrating the holidays (Ray of Light style).

A limited number of early bird discounted Season Passes will go on sale November 27th at 8am.. Visit rayoflighttheatre.com for more info.

"For twenty five years Ray of Light audiences have come to expect incredible, high quality shows in our community, by our community." says Shane Ray, "And, for our 25th Anniversary Season, we plan to over-deliver on that!"

2025 Season Details:

Next to Normal

Music by Tom Kitt.

Book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey

May 30 - June 21, 2025

The feel-everything musical.

Next to Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, is a groundbreaking, emotion-fueled rock musical that dives deep into the complexities of mental illness and its impact on a seemingly typical suburban family. Winner of three Tony Awards-including Best Musical Score-and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Next to Normal has been hailed by critics across the nation as one of the best shows of the year, earning praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times.

On the surface, the Goodman family appears to have it all-a successful architect dad, a stay-at-home mom juggling the daily grind, and two sharp, wise-cracking teens. But beneath the facade of normalcy lies a heartbreaking reality: the mother, Diana, has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years, and her condition has torn the family apart in ways they can't escape. As each character grapples with their own emotional turmoil, Next to Normal takes audiences on a raw, unflinching journey through grief, love, and resilience.

With an unforgettable rock score that pulses with emotion, Next to Normal is a powerful, honest exploration of mental health, the impact of illness on a family, and the unspoken struggles that shape us all. It's a musical that will make you laugh, cry, and reflect on what it truly means to be "normal."

9 to 5: The Musical

Music & Lyrics by Dolly Parton

Book by Patricia Resnick

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture

September 5-27, 2025

Dolly Parton's hit 1980 film, reborn into a high-energy musical where... girls, we run the world!

Featuring Dolly Parton's iconic music and lyrics, 9 to 5: The Musical is a high-energy, laugh-out-loud musical inspired by the beloved 1980 film. Set in the late 1970s, this comedy weaves a tale of female friendship, empowerment, and sweet revenge, all wrapped in the era of office Rolodexes and typewriters.

Enter Violet, Judy, and Doralee-three fabulous, fed-up women stuck in a soul-sucking office job under the thumb of their sexist, lying, hypocritical bigot and egotistical boss, Franklin Hart Jr. When these three unleash their inner divas and concoct a plan to take him down, the results are nothing short of fabulous. The women turn the office into a high-octane workplace revolution, with Hart left helplessly "otherwise engaged" as they rise to the top.

Full of heart, humor, and unforgettable songs by Dolly Parton, 9 to 5: The Musical is an uplifting celebration of the strength of women, friendship, and the power of standing up for what's right. Get ready to laugh, sing, and maybe even start your own office revolution-Dolly style!

The Rocky Horror Show

Music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien

October 2025 (Dates TBD)

Ray of Light Theatre x OASIS's live musical experience IS BACK!

This show is IMMERSIVE, meaning the story doesn't just unfold on stage, but all around you and in every inch of the club. And we do mean EVERY INCH. In fact, that hottie you've been chatting up all night might just be one of Dr. Frank's loyal servants.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

Spotlight Cabaret Series

Join ROLT at Feinstein's at the Nikko

Various Dates throughout 2025

Back by popular demand... Join some of Ray of Light Theatre's favorite artists at Feinstein's at the Nikko for intimate one-night-only cabaret shows.

Get dressed up (or not!), sip some cocktails, enjoy a cheese platter or dessert and experience an evening of performances starring our amazing bench of SF's most incredible performers!

