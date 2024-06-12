Merola Opera Program to Present DON GIOVANNI in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Merola Opera Program will continue its Summer Festival season with a fully staged production of Don Giovanni, Mozart’s vivid retelling of the Don Juan legend, with libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte. World-renowned soprano Patricia Racette (Merola ‘88), who captivated audiences at major opera houses around the world before launching her career as an in-demand director, returns to Merola to helm this production. Internationally acclaimed conductor Stefano Sarzani will make his Merola debut with this opera, set to one of Mozart’s richest and most lyrical scores. Don Giovanni combines comedy and tragedy, following an unrepentant rake who comes up against a trio of determined women and one implacable statue.

Don Giovanni, the third production in the Merola Opera Program’s Summer Festival, will be presented at 7:30pm, Thursday, August 1, and 2:00pm, Saturday, August 3, at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, 50 Oak St., San Francisco. For more information or to purchase tickets ($35/$65 - single tickets, $10 for ages 25 and under or those attending their first Merola production), visit merola.org/summerfestival or call the San Francisco Box Office at 415-864-3330.



Don Giovanni, which premiered on October 29, 1787, in Prague, features one of Mozart’s most acclaimed arias, “Madamina, il catalogo è questo,” as well as other favorites including “Non mi dir,” “Dalla sue pace,” and the love duet, “Là ci darem la mano.” The two-act opera follows the charismatic yet unscrupulous nobleman as he seduces and deceives his way through life, culminating in a chilling moment of retribution when he refuses to repent, and his fate is sealed.



Featured in this work are Merola artists baritone Hyungjin Son as Don Giovanni, soprano Lydia Grindatto as Donna Anna, soprano Viviana Aurelia Goodwin as Donna Elvira, bass-baritone Donghoon Kang as Leporello, soprano Moriah Berry as Zerlina, tenor Michael John Butler as Don Ottavio, bass-baritone Justice Yates as Masetto, and bass-baritone Benjamin R. Sokol as the Commendatore.



The creative team assembled to bring Mozart’s masterpiece to life includes Patricia Racette (Director), Stefano Sarzani (Conductor), Andrew Boyce (Scenic Designer), Annie Smart (Costume Designer), Davida Tkach (Lighting Designer), Ian Winters (Projection Designer), Colm Seery (Choreographer), and Dave Maier (Fight Director).

