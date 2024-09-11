Marin Jazz Announces Tito Puente, Jr. and More for Fall 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sensational Latin star and headliner Tito Puente, Jr., and his electrifying 7-piece band, will launch the Marin Jazz season Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. with Bringing a Taste of Cuba to Marin, a one-night only performance coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month and this year's theme of

"Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together.” Without a doubt, Tito Puente, Jr. and his late father, are truly pioneers of change with their unique and groundbreaking style that has come to define the soundscape of contemporary Latin jazz, salsa, merengue, and mambo music.

The inaugural Marin Jazz season, conceived by CEO/Executive Producer Todd Ghanizadeh, will continue with the incomparable Soul and Blues trio of Terrie Odabi, Tia Carroll, Lady Bianca in 3 Ladies Sing the Blues, Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.; the Bay Area's absolute favorite dance band, Pride & Joy SF, in a Halloween Bash & Costume Party, Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.; nationally acclaimed jazz singers Kim Nalley and Paula West, with Grammy Award-winning pianist Tammy Hall, in a Duke Ellington Tribute, Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.; and just in time for the Christmas holidays, the Former Ladies of The Supremes – Scherrie Payne and Lynda Laurence, with Joyce Vincent (formerly with Tony Orlando & Dawn) together with The Tony Lindsay Band, Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

All performances are presented at the intimate Marin Center Showcase Theater with ample free parking. Tickets for all five programs are now on sale at www.marinjazz.com.

Marin Jazz CEO/Executive Producer Todd Ghanizadeh said, “It is with great pleasure and pride to announce today the formation of Marin Jazz, a new non-profit organization dedicated to the presentation of the finest jazz, blues, Latin and contemporary artists of today in a new jazz series at the Marin Center's Showcase Theater. Our inaugural fall season features some of the most exceptional headliners of today who will surely resonate with the public's desire to attend exceptional live entertainment.

Ghanizadeh continued, “I am particularly delighted to add that as part of the Marin Jazz mission, we are committed to raising funds to support meaningful after school performing arts programs for kids. Musicians supporting after school programs for children, well, it doesn't get better than that. We invite Bay Area jazz lovers to join our inaugural season and become charter members of this new dynamic organization.”

Tito Puente, Jr.: Bringing a Taste of Cuba to Marin, Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

Tito Puente, Jr. is a bandleader, percussionist, song writer and producer who comes from Latin music royalty – his father, Tito Puente, who was known as “El Rey de los Timbales” (King of the Timbales) and the “King of Latin Music.” Tito Puente, Jr. has taken on the mantle, continuing to share joy and passion through a high-voltage fusion of Jazz, Latin, Salsa, Merengue and Mambo that electrifies audiences wherever it is heard.

Tito Puente Jr.'s debut album called Guarachando, featuring classic "Oye Como Va," was released by EMI Latin in 1996, a year later, achieving a Billboard award for best video. Combining Afro-Caribbean rhythms, Latin jazz, and club/dance style, the talented musician returned with Sientelo produced by A.B. Quintanilla and Larry Davis. One of his biggest hit albums is Got Mambo? Born in New York City and now residing in Miami, Tito Puente, Jr. and his 7-piece band continue to crisscross the nation as an audience favorite performing at casinos, performing arts centers, jazz festivals, venues big and small, and with symphony orchestras.

Terrie Odabi, Tia Carroll, Lady Bianca: 3 Ladies Sing the Blues, Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening as three of the most powerful voices in Blues come together featuring the remarkable talents of Terrie Odabi, Tia Carroll and Lady Bianca: this concert promises to deliver electrifying performances that will resonate with Blues enthusiasts and all music lovers alike.

Terrie Odabi, known for her soulful voice and commanding stage presence, has been captivating audiences with her unique blend of Blues, Gospel, and Jazz. Her recent album, "My Blue Soul," has received critical acclaim, showcasing her ability to convey deep emotion through her music. She is a multi-nominated and award-winning Soul and Blues recording star and international touring artist.

Tia Carroll, a powerhouse vocalist, has been a staple in the Blues community for years. With a voice that can move mountains, she has toured internationally, sharing stages with legendary artists and earning accolades for her passionate performances. Tia's dynamic range and heartfelt delivery make her a standout in any lineup.

Lady Bianca, a multifaceted artist with a career spanning over four decades, brings a wealth of experience and a distinctive style to the stage. Known for her impressive piano skills and rich, emotive voice, Lady Bianca's performances are a journey through the history of Blues, Soul, and R&B.

Pride & Joy SF: Halloween Bash and Costume Party, Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.

Get ready for a night of ghoulish fun and electrifying music as Bay Area's beloved dance band, Pride & Joy SF, hosts an unforgettable Halloween Bash and Costume Party on October 31. This spook-tacular event promises to be the highlight of the Halloween season, combining the band's signature high-energy performance with a festive and frightful celebration. Pride & Joy SF, known for their infectious energy and dynamic stage presence, has been a staple in the Bay Area music scene for over three decades. With a repertoire that spans from classic Motown to contemporary pop and rock favorites, the band guarantees a night of non-stop dancing and entertainment. Their ability to engage and excite audiences has made them a favorite for weddings, corporate events, and large-scale celebrations and fittingly, as one of the headlining acts for the first Marin Jazz season.

This Halloween, Pride & Joy SF invites fans and party-goers to don their most creative costumes and join them for an evening of fun, frights, and fantastic music including the band's popular covers of award-winning artists such as Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé and more. You'll be dancing all night!

Kim Nalley & Paula West: Duke Ellington Tribute, Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Jazz enthusiasts are in for a treat as celebrated vocalists Kim Nalley and Paula West, along with esteemed music director Tammy Hall, come together for a spectacular celebration of Duke Ellington. This highly anticipated event promises an evening of extraordinary music honoring one of jazz's greatest legends.

Kim Nalley is renowned for her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, making her one of the most sought-after jazz singers of her generation. With numerous awards and accolades, her performances are known for their emotional depth and technical brilliance. Nalley's ability to connect with her audience and deliver each song with authenticity has earned her a dedicated following.

Paula West is celebrated for her rich, velvety voice and sophisticated style. She has captivated audiences worldwide with her nuanced interpretations of jazz standards and contemporary songs alike. West's impeccable phrasing and emotive delivery bring new life to every piece she performs, making her a true standout in the jazz world.

Appearing with the singers will be Grammy Award-winning artist Tammy Hall, a versatile and accomplished pianist, composer, and music director, bringing her exceptional talent to this Duke Ellington Tribute. Known for her collaborative spirit and musical expertise, Hall's direction ensures an evening of seamless and inspired performances. Her deep understanding of Ellington's music and her ability to blend classical and jazz influences make her the perfect director for this celebration. The Duke Ellington Tribute is anticipated to feature classics such as “It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing),” “Satin Doll,” and “Mood Indigo,” among others.

Former Ladies of The Supremes – Scherrie Payne, Lynda Laurence with Joyce Vincent and The Tony Lindsay Band: Holiday Show, Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy the holiday season with a spectacular performance by the Former Ladies of The Supremes: Scherrie Payne, Lynda Laurence, and Joyce Vincent. This holiday show, which features the fabulous Tony Lindsay Band, will include a special celebration of former Supremes singer Mary Wilson, and promises to be an enchanting evening filled with timeless Motown hits and festive holiday cheer.

Scherrie Payne, known as “The Little Lady with the Big Voice,” joined The Supremes in 1973 and brought her powerful vocals and dynamic presence to the group. Her highly praised contributions to the legendary Detroit sound have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Lynda Laurence, a gospel producer, songwriter and singer was part of two famous Motown singing groups: initially as part of Stevie Wonder's backup group, The Third Generation and later as a member of The Supremes in 1972. Over the years, she has been celebrated for her rich, soulful voice and captivating performances. Her tenure with The Supremes added depth and elegance to their already iconic sound.

Joyce Vincent, a talented singer and performer who was for many seasons with singing stars Tony Orlando and Dawn, joins Scherrie and Lynda to complete this fabulous trio. With a career spanning several decades, Joyce's experience and vocal prowess bring a fresh yet nostalgic energy to the group.

Tickets for all five fall season programs are now on sale at www.marinjazz.com. The inaugural 2024 Marin Jazz season will be presented at the Marin Center Showcase Theater, 20 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael.

