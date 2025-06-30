Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN to Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will kick off Season 55 with the World Premiere of Lauren Gunderson’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

One of American theatre’s most produced playwrights, Bay Area native Gunderson brings the beloved March sisters—Meg, Beth, Amy, and Jo—and their devoted Marmee to the stage in a stunning new production appropriate for theatregoers of all ages. Presented from the lens of author Alcott, this new look at the timeless tale follows the sisters’ adventures, romances, hardships, and unbreakable bond as they grow up and find their way in 19th Century New England. Co-commissioned by TheatreWorks, City Theatre Company (Pittsburgh, PA), Northlight Theatre (Skokie, IL), and People’s Light (Malvern, PA), this new theatrical work is enjoying a rolling World Premiere at all four organizations.

Gunderson’s love for her characters bursts from all her scripts. She fuses period interest with a contemporary sensibility.” Chicago Theatre Review proclaimed, “Lauren Gunderson’s beautiful new version of Alcott’s autobiographical novel is a story we need today.” TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli directs. Performances will run from

Wednesday, September 24 – Friday, September 26, 2025.

