Lizz Roman & Dancers To Premiere Site-Specific Work SUNSET DANCES IV In San Francisco

Lizz Roman & Dancers (LRD) will return this fall with Sunset Dances IV, a new site-specific dance performance engaging the unique architecture of a two-story home in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood. The production will run Fridays through Sundays at 8 p.m. from September 5 to 21, 2025, offering intimate home salon performances for limited audiences.

The award-winning company will present this immersive journey across multiple rooms and simultaneous locations inside choreographer Lizz Roman’s newly renovated home. Featuring original music by Jerome Lindner performed live with Malcolm Lee Halcrombe, and films by Academy Award–winning filmmaker Pete Litwinowicz, Sunset Dances IV continues Roman’s tradition of dance that transforms and responds to architecture. Lighting design is by longtime collaborator Clyde Sheets.

“This is a more intimate dance. Audiences are back inside the house, dancers moving from room to room, Pete’s films projected in totally cool places like the kitchen cabinets, and all to the sweet tunes of Jerome and Malcolm live from the garage!” said Roman.

The cast includes Erin Coyne, Colin Epstein, Claire Evangelho, Clarissa Ko, and Jamie Nakama. Together with the musicians and filmmaker, the ensemble creates a layered, immersive work that dissolves the boundaries between performer and audience—inviting viewers into a tactile, architectural experience.

Roman, a fixture in the Bay Area dance scene since 1984, has made a career of activating nontraditional spaces with choreography. Her site-specific works have earned critical acclaim and multiple Isadora Duncan Dance Awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Choreography and Original Music.

For more information and to reserve tickets for Sunset Dances IV, visit lizzroman.com.