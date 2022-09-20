Little Village Presents a Kick-off to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Maurice Tani's CD Release Party For 'All In!'

Little Village presents a special kick-off to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and release party for singer-songwriter Maurice Tani's new album, All In!, at Amoeba Music in San Francisco on Thursday, September 29th at 5pm! All In! is a cross-genre roux of the diversity of the Little Village label set in the framework of Tani's imaginative, romantic, and social writing.

Joining Tani live on the Amoeba stage will be award-winning jazz-blues guitarist Chris Cain, sacred steel artist DaShawn Hickman, vocalist and folk singer-songwriter Aireene Espiritu, Bollywood Bluesmaster Aki Kumar, and more. Get the album at Amoeba SF that day to get into the signing line and meet the band!

You must wear a mask to enter the signing line at this event.

Founded in 2015, Little Village is an arts non-profit that uses music as a tool to increase cross cultural understanding. They record and produce underground artists whose music has not yet been discovered outside of their communities. Through sharing multicultural music with American roots, Little Village works to deepen understanding and promote empathy.

ALL IN! The official release date is next month but advance copy CDs will be available at a special in-store event/release party at Amoeba Music, SF! Go All In! with us on Thursday, September 29, as Sacred steel artist DaShawn Hickman (who'll be in town for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass), master jazz-blues guitarist Chris Cain, folk n' soul songstress Aireene Espiritu, and Bollywood Bluesman Aki Kumar join me, starting at 5 p.m. This special event is free to the public and we're expecting a very healthy turnout, so get there a little early! See you there!

YouTube link to 60 sec Amoeba Promo video: https://youtu.be/qEdJ8ZpVaLo