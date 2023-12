Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Brian Copeland - GRANDMA & ME - The Marsh 18%

Darren Criss - LIVE AT BROADWAY AND VINE - Broadway and Vine 11%

Sutton Foster - LIVE AT BROADWAY AND VINE - Broadway and Vine 9%

Trixxie Carr - MANEATER - Oasis 8%

Tina D’Elia - THE RITA HAYWORTH OF THIS GENERATION - Theatre Rhinoceros 8%

Kathryn Keats - THE HUMMINGBIRD - The Marsh 6%

Ali Stroker - ALI STROKER - Feinsteins at the Nikko 6%

Don Reed - THE NEVER TOO LATE SHOW - The Marsh 6%

Fred Pitts Jr - ARENT YOU - The Marsh 4%

Greta Oglesby - FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Brooke Shields - LIVE AT BROADWAY AND VINE - Broadway and Vine 3%

Marshall Forte - HELLO, MY NAME IS MARSHALL! - Lyon and Swan 3%

Ren Geisick - REN'S WINTER WONDERLAND - City Lights Theatre Company 2%

Laurie Hedstrom-Roldan - THE MUSIC OF KAREN CARPENTER - Town Hall Theatre 2%

Ava Nicole Frances - HERE’S LOOKING AT YOU KID - Orinda Theater 1%

Ric Iverson - RIC IVERSON IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN MILPITAS - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Lady Zen - MOTHER OF MY VOICE - Marin Shakespeare Company 1%

Osher Fine - BARBRA, DIANA, LIZA, BETTE, CHITA, AND CAROL BURNETT - San Jose Playhouse 1%

John Fisher - JOHN FISHER'S ESSENTIAL SERVICES PROJECT - Theatre Rhinoceros 1%

Ava Nicole Frances - LIVE AT THE ORINDA - Orinda Theater 1%

Christine Andreas - LIVE AT THE ORINDA - Orinda Theatre 1%

Jimmie Herrod - LIVE AT THE ORINDA - Orinda Theater 1%

Julian Ovenden - LIVE AT BROADWAY AND VINE - Broadway and Vine 1%

Sandra Schlechter - A CRHISTMAS MEMORY - Theatre Rhinoceros 1%

Ensemble for These Times/Dale Tsang - CALL FOR SCORES: SOLO PIANO - Berkeley Piano Club 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shelly McDowell - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 16%

Camille Brown - HIPPEST TRIP - American Conservatory Theater 10%

Nicole Helfer - A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse 7%

Stacey Reed - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Palo Alto Players 7%

Antoine Hunter - BY GEORGES! A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY CHEVALIER DE SAINT GEORGES - Lamplighters Music Theatre 7%

Shelly McDowell - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company 6%

Lysander Abadia - KINKY BOOTS - City Lights Theater Company 5%

Ashley Talbot - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Raven Performing Arts Theater 5%

Anthony Chan - KINKY BOOTS - Throckmorton Theater 4%

Bridget Codoni - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Cinnabar Theater 4%

Leslie Waggoner - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Ray of Light Theatre 3%

Lee Ann Payne - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - South Bay Musical Theatre 3%

William Thomas Hodgson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Leslie Waggoner - SQREAM - OASIS 2%

Sara Templeton - IN THE HEIGHTS - Center Repertory Company 2%

Michael Callahan - AN ENCHANTED EVENING - Transcendence Theatre Company (Broadway Under the Stars) 2%

Katherine Cooper - AMÉLIE, THE MUSICAL - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 2%

Meghan Hornbacker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Tri Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

Kimberly Valmore - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - 42nd St. Moon 2%

Shannon Guggenheim - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - San Jose Playhouse 2%

Joey Dippel - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 1%

Jill Jacobs - SPRING AWAKENING - Ray of light theatre 1%

Josh Walden - THE FULL MONTY - Transcendence Theatre Company (Broadway Under the Stars) 1%

Nicole Helfer - AS YOU LIKE IT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Noah Lucé - A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK - Theatre Rhinoceros 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Linda Pauline & Vikke Phalen - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 15%

Miriam Lewis - BY GEORGES! A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY CHEVALIER DE SAINT GEORGES - Lamplighters Music Theatre 7%

Dede Ayite - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco 6%

Raissa Marchetti-Kozlov - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Palo Alto Players 5%

Jana McDowell & Flo Buchanan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company 5%

Sonya Baehr - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, THE MUSICAL! - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 5%

Ashley Renee - KINKY BOOTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Jenny Foldenauer - THE FULL MONTY - Transcendence Theatre Company (Broadway Under the Stars) 3%

Shane Ray and Sara Altier - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Ray of Light Theatre 3%

Fumiko Bielefeldt - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Donnie Frank - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Beatrice Bell & Margot Johnsen - FOLLIES - Upstage Theater 3%

Daniel Harvey - SQREAM - OASIS 3%

Tamara Noreen - AMELIE - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 2%

Miriam Lewis - IL DUCATO: THE NEW MIKADO - Lamplighters Music Theatre 2%

Jasmine Milan Williams - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Shotgun Players 2%

Lisa Armenta and Amanda Seguin - CINDERELLA - WVLO Musical Theatre 2%

Bethany Deal - TWELFTH NIGHT - Marin Shakespeare Company 2%

Sharon Peng - INTO THE WOODS - Foothill Music Theatre 2%

Christine U’Ren - THE RITA HAYWORTH OF THIS GENERATION - Theatre Rhinoceros 2%

Josep Farkas & Linda Pauline - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 2%

Julie Engelbrecht - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - San Jose Playhouse 2%

Alice Ruiz - CLUE - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Janice Stephenson - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Jasmine Milan Williams - NOLLYWOOD DREAMS - San Francisco Playhouse 2%



Best Dance Production

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 25%

A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse 22%

HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco 20%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company 10%

NATASHA, PIERRA AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Shotgun Players 7%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Center Repertory Company 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 5%

SCOTTSBORO BOYS - 42nd Street Moon 3%

DRACULA - Hammer Theatre 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Chuck Phalen - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11%

Patrick Klein - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Palo Alto Players 7%

Dianna Schepers - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company 7%

Celine Ricci - BY GEORGES! A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY CHEVALIER DE SAINT GEORGES - Lamplighters Music Theatre 6%

Kamilah Forbes - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco 5%

Lisa Mallette - KINKY BOOTS - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Zachary Hasbany - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Cinnabar Theater 4%

Bill English - A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Patrick Dooley & Erin Mei Ling Stuart - GREAT COMET - Shotgun Players 3%

Jeffrey Lo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Enrico Banson - AMÉLIE, THE MUSICAL - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 3%

Leslie Waggoner - CRUEL INTENTIONS - Ray of light theatre 3%

Adam Maggio - KINKY BOOTS - Throckmorton Theater 3%

Kerry Duvall and Troy Thomas Evans - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Raven Performing Arts Theater 3%

Jane Erwin - IL DUCATO: THE NEW MIKADO - Lamplighters Music Theatre 3%

Doug Santana - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 3%

Dana Anderson - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Brian Olkowski - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Tri Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

Kavan Bhatia - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Upstage Theater 2%

Susan Draus - THE BEAT GOES ON - Transcendence Theatre Company (Broadway Under the Stars) 2%

Jason Hoover - SQREAM - OASIS 2%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FOLLIES - Upstage Theater 2%

Lee Ann Payne - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - South Bay Musical Theatre 2%

Brandon Jackson - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - 42nd Street Moon 2%

Nicholas C. Avila - IN THE HEIGHTS - Center Repertory Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Helen Dixon - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble & Pittsburg Theatre Company 12%

Zachary Vaughn-Munck - KING LEAR - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 10%

Katie O’Bryon Champlin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Palo Alto Players 5%

Noah Lucé - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - New Canon Theatre Co. 4%

Mary Guzman - THEH RITA HAYWORTH OF THIS GENERATION - Theatre Rhinoceros 4%

Jeffrey Lo - CHINGLISH - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Paul Mullins - KING LEAR - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 4%

Gregory Brown - CLYBOURNE PARK - Pittsburg Theatre Company 3%

Michael Sally - ROE - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 3%

Lisa Mallette - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - City Lights Theatre Company 3%

Laura Gordon - THE BOOK OF WILL - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 3%

Katie O’Bryon Champlin - NOISES OFF - The Pear Theatre 3%

Molly Aaronson-Gelb - THE WOLVES - Chanticleers Theatre 3%

Annie Tippe - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Berkeley Rep 3%

Graham Smith - TIGER STYLE! - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Robert Zelenka - SWIMMING IN THE SHALLOWS - Cloverdale Performing Arts Center 2%

Elizabeth Carter - WOLF PLAY - Shotgun Players 2%

Margo Hall - NOLLYWOOD DREAMS - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Michael Wilson - AH, WILDERNESS! - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

Susi Damilano - CLUE - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Peter J. Kuo - PRIVATE - San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO) 2%

Elizabeth Carter - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Shawn J West - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Suzan Lorraine - I HATE HAMLET - Martinez Campbell Theatre 2%

Allison F Rich - GRAND HORIZONS - San Jose Stage 2%



Best Ensemble

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 10%

A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse 7%

HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Palo Alto Players 5%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, THE MUSICAL! - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 5%

BY GEORGES! A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY CHEVALIER DE SAINT GEORGES - Lamplighters Music Theatre 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Berkeley Playhouse 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

CRUEL INTENTIONS - Ray of light theatre 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Cinnabar Theater 3%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cabrillo Stage 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 2%

SQREAM - OASIS 2%

IL DUCATO: THE NEW MIKADO - Lamplighters Music Theatre 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Palo Alto Players 2%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - San Jose Playhouse 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Tri Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

ROE V. WADE - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 2%

AMÉLIE, THE MUSICAL - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Berkeley Rep 2%

FINDING CHASE - New Canon Theatre Co. 1%

AN ENCHANTED EVENING - Transcendence Theatre Company (Broadway Under the Stars) 1%

CHINGLISH - San Francisco Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Morris - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11%

Edward Hunter - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Palo Alto Players 7%

Jen Schriever - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco 7%

Brittany Mellerson - BY GEORGES! A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY CHEVALIER DE SAINT GEORGES - Lamplighters Music Theatre 7%

Weili shi - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Ray of light theatre 6%

Spense Matubang - KINKY BOOTS - City Lights Theater Company 4%

Wayne Hovey - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Cinnabar Theater 4%

Jeffrey Porter - AN ENCHANTED EVENING - Transcendence Theatre Company (Broadway Under the Stars) 3%

Mike Morris - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 3%

Yi Zhao - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Berkeley Rep 3%

Derek Duarte - FINDING CHASE - New Canon Theatre Co. 3%

Ethan Shea - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company 3%

Mike Morris - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company 3%

Derek Duarte - CLUE - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FOLLIES - Upstage Theater 3%

Brittany Mellerson - IL DUCATO: THE NEW MIKADO - Lamplighters Music Theatre 3%

Michael Oesch - A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Colin Johnson - THE RITA HAYWORTH OF THIS GENERATION - Theatre Rhinoceros 2%

Julia Nolfo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 2%

Weili shi - SPRING AWAKENING - Ray of light theatre 2%

Edward Hunter - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 2%

Ed Hunter - FALSETTOS - The Pear Theatre 2%

Stephanie Anne Johnson - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Claudio Silva - PRIVATE - San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO) 2%

Jon Gourdine - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - San Jose Playhouse 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sean Kana - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco 9%

Richard Hall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Palo Alto Players 9%

Jennifer Krey - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pittsburg Theatre Company 8%

Dave Dobrusky - A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse 7%

Mary Chun - BY GEORGES! A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY CHEVALIER DE SAINT GEORGES - Lamplighters Music Theatre 7%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - The Pear Theatre 5%

Lucas Sherman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Cinnabar Theater 5%

William Liberatore - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Daniel Alley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Shotgun Players 4%

Aaron Tan - AMÉLIE, THE MUSICAL - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 4%

Carl Pantle - KINKY BOOTS - Throckmorton Theater 4%

Michael McGushin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cabrillo Stage 4%

Jad Bernardo - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Ray of light theatre 4%

Robby Stafford - IL DUCATO: THE NEW MIKADO - Lamplighters Music Theatre 4%

Matt Smart - AN ENCHANTED EVENING - Transcendence Theatre Company (Broadway Under the Stars) 3%

Nick Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Center Repertory Company 3%

Steve Bolinger - SQREAM - OASIS 3%

Lane Sanders - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 3%

Armando Fox - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Altarena Playhouse 3%

Jad Bernardo - ASSASSINS - Hillbarn Theatre 1%

Stephen Guggenheim - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Dave Dobrusky - AS YOU LIKE IT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Tom Tomasello - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Janis Dunson Wilson - MAN WITH A LOAD OF MISCHIEF - Spreckels Performing Arts Center 1%

Colin Johnson - GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK - Theatre Rhinoceros 0%



Best Musical

The DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Palo Alto Players 7%

BY GEORGES! A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY CHEVALIER DE SAINT GEORGES - Lamplighters Music Theatre 6%

HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco 5%

A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Berkeley Playhouse 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Upstage Theater 4%

CRUEL INTENTIONS - Ray of light theatre 3%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Raven Performing Arts Theater 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cabrillo Stage 3%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Berkeley Rep 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Cinnabar Theater 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Tri Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

AMÉLIE, THE MUSICAL - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 2%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Shotgun Players 2%

AVENUE Q - Plethos Productions 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Center Repertory Company 2%

SQREAM - OASIS 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Woodminster Summer Musicals 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Sunnyvale Community Players 2%

THE BEAT GOES ON - Transcendence Theatre Company (Broadway Under the Stars) 1%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - South Bay Musical Theatre 1%

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Altarena Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

HIPPEST TRIP - American Conservatory Theater 17%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, THE MUSICAL! - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 16%

BY GEORGES! A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY CHEVALIER DE SAINT GEORGES - Lamplighters Music Theatre 11%

TRAIN STORIES - The Marsh 9%

TOXIC - City Lights Theatre Company 7%

FINDING CHASE - New Canon Theatre Co. 6%

SQREAM - Oasis 5%

CASHED OUT - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

POETIC JUSTICE - The Marsh 4%

JUSTICE - Marin Theatre Company 3%

QUADRILLE - Martinez Campbell Theatre 3%

A DISTINCT SOCIETY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

IN EVERY GENERATION - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

THE DIGNITY CIRCLE - Central Works 2%

A SLICE OF LIFE - Theatre Rhinoceros 2%

RED BIKE - Center Repertory Company 2%

THE WOMEN'S ANNEX - Central Works 2%

A PICTURE OF TWO BOYS - New Conservatory Theatre Center 2%

PRIDE IN GOTHAM - Pop Culture Immersives 1%

LOCUSTS HAVE NO KING - New Conservatory Theatre Center 1%

THE LANGUAGE OF WILD BERRIES - Golden Thread Productions 1%

TAPAS SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL - Pegasus Theater Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Shelly McDowell - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company 7%

Barton Perry - KINKY BOOTS - City Lights Theatre Company 7%

Omari Tau - BY GEORGES! A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY CHEVALIER DE SAINT GEORGES - Lamplighters Music Theatre 4%

Zachary Vaughn-Munck - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, THE MUSICAL! - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 4%

Joe Galang - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Palo Alto Players 4%

Martie Muldoon - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 3%

Quentin Earl Darrington - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco 3%

Phillip Leyva - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company 3%

Phil Wong - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

B Noel Thomas - KINKY BOOTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Snaxx - SQREAM - OASIS 3%

Bohn Conner - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Raven Performing Arts Theater 3%

Adam Green - KINKY BOOTS - Throckmorton Theater 2%

Tommy Lassiter - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Tri Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

Juan Castro - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cabrillo Stage 2%

Ashley Garlick - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Woodminster Summer Musicals 2%

Brittany Law - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Alex Rodriguez - A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Jomar Martinez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 2%

Lawrence Ewing - IL DUCATO: THE NEW MIKADO - Lamplighters Music Theatre 2%

Sarah Jebian - NEXT TO NORMAL - Sunnyvale Community Players 2%

Solona Husband - AMELIE - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 2%

Florencia Rodriguez Steube - FOLLIES - Upstage Theater 2%

Marah Sotelo - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Ray of light theatre 1%

Míchel Alejandro Castillo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Center Repertory Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Shiv Harris - SCARECROW FOR HIRE - Pinole Community Players 9%

Erin Perry - KING LEAR - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 6%

Tina D'Elia - OVERLOOKED LATINAS - Theatre Rhinoceros 4%

Nicole Tung - CHINGLISH - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Wayne Harris - TRAIN STORIES - The Marsh 3%

Paul Whitworth - KING LEAR - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 3%

Greg Brown - AH, WILDERNESS! - Pittsburg Theatre Company 3%

Mary Gannon Graham - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Jessica Bettencourt - ROE - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 3%

Martie Muldoon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 2%

Alyssa Bryanne Kirsch - TWELFTH NIGHT - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 2%

Natalie To - NOISES OFF - The Pear Theatre 2%

George Psarras - BLITHE SPIRIT - City Lights Theatre Company 2%

Jordan Covington - FINDING CHASE - New Canon Theatre Co. 2%

Stacy Ross - CLUE - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Ruby Songster - TWELFTH NIGHT - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 2%

Michelle Skinner - PUFFS - Palo Alto Players 2%

Tom Shamrell - TWELFTH NIGHT - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 2%

Justin Gordon - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - New Canon Theatre Co. 2%

Johnny Moreno - OTHELLO - San Jose Stage Company 2%

Alex Rodriguez - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Hillbarn Theatre 2%

Lisa Mallette - BLITHE SPIRIT - City Lights Theatre Company 2%

Dawn Troupe - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Deirdre Lovejoy - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Berkeley Rep 1%

Gwynnevere Cristobal - THE BIRDS - Altarena Playhouse 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 7%

KING LEAR - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 7%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 5%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Berkeley Rep 4%

TRAIN STORIES - The Marsh 3%

PUFFS - Palo Alto Players 3%

WOLF PLAY - Shotgun Players 3%

CHINGLISH - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

CLUE - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

ROE V WADE - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 3%

KING LEAR - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 3%

A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Altarena Playhouse 3%

THE RITA HAYWORTH OF THIS GENERATION - Theatre Rhinoceros 3%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 3%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble & Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

NOISES OFF - The Pear Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

LILACS IN THE RAIN - Upstage Theater 2%

THE WOLVES - Chanticleers Theatre 2%

FINDING CHASE - New Canon Theatre Co. 2%

AH, WILDERNESS! - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

BLITHE SPIRIT - City Lights Theatre Company 2%

SWIMMING IN THE SHALLOWS - Cloverdale Performing Arts Center 2%

TIGER STYLE! - Cinnabar Theater 2%

MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 2%



Best Production of an Opera

ROMEO AND JULIET - Opera San Jose 21%

IL DUCATO: THE NEW MIKADO - Lamplighters Music Theatre 20%

CINDERELLA - Opera San Jose 17%

EL ULTIMO SUENO DE FRIDA Y DIEGO - SF War Memorial/SF Opera 14%

TOSCA - Opera San Jose 13%

DIE FRAU OHNE SCHATTEN - SF War Memorial/ SF Opera 9%

FALSTAFF - Opera San Jose 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dianna Schepers - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 10%

Patrick Klein - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Palo Alto Players 6%

Matt Owens - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Ray of light theatre 6%

Peter Crompton - BY GEORGES! A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY CHEVALIER DE SAINT GEORGES - Lamplighters Music Theatre 6%

Jason Sherwood - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco 6%

Dianna Schepers - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company 4%

Christopher Fitzer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Skip Epperson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cabrillo Stage 3%

Brian Watson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Ron Gasparinetti - KINKY BOOTS - City Lights Theatre Company 3%

Eric Maximoff - FINDING CHASE - New Canon Theatre Co. 3%

Josep Farkas - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 3%

Nina Ball - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Shotgun Players 3%

John Hull - AMÉLIE, THE MUSICAL - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 2%

Rose Madsen - LILACS IN THE RAIN - Upstage Theater 2%

Tom Curtin - THE BIRDS - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Patrick Klein - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Palo Alto Players 2%

Kristen Martino - THE FULL MONTY - Transcendence Theatre Company (Broadway Under the Stars) 2%

Peter Crompton - IL DUCATO: THE NEW MIKADO - Lamplighters Music Theatre 2%

David Zinn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - American Conservatory Theater 2%

Dianna Schepers - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

Heather Kenyon - CLUE - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Yusuke Soi - INTO THE WOODS - Foothill Music Theatre 2%

Andrew Boyce - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Berkeley Rep 2%

Andrea Bechert - CHINGLISH - San Francisco Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chuck Phalen - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 14%

Jonathan Deans - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco 9%

Jeff Grafton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Palo Alto Players 9%

Peter Brimms - KING LEAR - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 7%

Anthony Sutton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 6%

Charles Phalen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company 5%

Elliott Orr - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Upstage Theater 5%

James Ard - CHINGLISH - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Brittany Law - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 4%

Enrico Banson - AMELIE - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 4%

Raye Narra - THE RITA HAYWORTH OF THIS GENERATION - Theatre Rhinoceros 3%

Nils Erickson - AN ENCHANTED EVENING - Transcendence Theatre Company (Broadway Under the Stars) 3%

Daniel 'Techno' Debono - THE BIRDS - Altarena Playhouse 3%

Chuck Phalen - CLYBOURNE PARK - Pittsburg Theatre Company 3%

Palmer Hefferan - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Berkeley Rep 3%

Dan Alvaro Holland - CLUE - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Ray Archie - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Daniel “Techno” Debono - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Brittany Law - TIGER STYLE! - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Rebecca Rae - A SLICE OF LIFE - Theatre Rhinoceros 2%

Ray Archie - NOLLYWOOD DREAMS - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Christopher Sauceda - RED BIKE - Center Repertory Company 1%

Wesley Murphy - A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK - Theatre Rhinoceros 1%

Gregory Robinson - FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Ray Archie - PRIVATE - San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO) 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

JD Dozier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 6%

Brian Doolittle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company 5%

Teresita Brimms - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, THE MUSICAL! - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 4%

Venice Ella Mayor - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Upstage Theater 4%

Jillian A. Smith - A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Siobhan Harris - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 3%

Amy Foote - BY GEORGES! A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY CHEVALIER DE SAINT GEORGES - Lamplighters Music Theatre 3%

Amber Iman - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco 3%

Benny Garcia - AVENUE Q - Plethos Productions 3%

Solona Husband - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Palo Alto Players 3%

Troy Evans - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Raven Performing Arts Theater 2%

Katherine Bonn - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cabrillo Stage 2%

Anne Norland - CRUEL INTENTIONS - Ray of light theatre 2%

Lisa Frankenstein - SQREAM - Oasis 2%

Sarah Jiang - KINKY BOOTS - Throckmorton Theater 2%

Gillian Ortega - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Palo Alto Players 2%

Alison Ewing - A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Sara Couden - IL DUCATO: THE NEW MIKADO - Lamplighters Music Theatre 1%

Kimberly Kay - CINDERELLA - WVLO Musical Theatre 1%

Lawrence-Michael C. Arias - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Shelly McDowell - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 1%

Andrew Cope - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Palo Alto Players 1%

Katie Rapolas - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pittsburg Community Theatre 1%

Molly Larson Shine - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Maia Campbell - FUN HOME - Berkeley Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Train Crew - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 9%

Chuck Phalen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 9%

Katie O’Bryon Champlin - PUFFS - Palo Alto Players 4%

Phil Wong - CHINGLISH - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Shiv Harris - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 4%

Amber Gee - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Plethos Productions 3%

Christian Vaughn-Munck - TWELFTH NIGHT - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 3%

Allie Pratt - THE BOOK OF WILL - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 3%

Elana Swartz - KING LEAR - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 3%

Adam Maggio - PRIVATE - San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO) 3%

Paige Lindsey White - KING LEAR - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 3%

Jen Halsing - ROE - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 2%

Fred Pitts - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Sharon Shao - CHINGLISH - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Justine Stock - FINDING CHASE - New Canon Theatre Co. 2%

Shay Oglesby-Smith - ROE V WADE - Masquers Playhouse, Inc 2%

Jasmine Milan Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Samuel Prince - YERMA - Shotgun Players 2%

Michael Gene Sullivan - TWELFTH NIGHT - Marin Shakespeare Company 2%

Nancy Carlin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Anna Marie Sharpe - NOLLYWOOD DREAMS - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Lisa Ramirez - CASHED OUT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Brianna Andrews - CLYBOURNE PARK - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

Judith Miller - GRAND HORIZONS - San Jose Stage Company 2%

Tim Holt Jones - THE BIRDS - Altarena Playhouse 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Berkeley Playhouse 30%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Bay Area Children's Theatre 25%

HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco 19%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Palo Alto Childrens Theatre 15%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - New Canon Theatre Co. 6%

MACBETH - Marin Shakespeare Company 5%