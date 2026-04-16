Video: First Look at THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at San Francisco Opera

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San Francisco Opera has released first look footage of THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, Gioachino Rossini's beloved comedic masterpiece, running May 28 through June 21, 2026 at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco.

Conducted by Benjamin Manis and directed by Emilio Sagi, the flamenco-inspired production features sun-bleached buildings and colorful costumes as its backdrop, following the wily barber Figaro as he schemes to unite two young lovers against the wishes of the curmudgeonly Doctor Bartolo. From the famous overture to the irresistible 'Largo al factotum,' the opera has delighted audiences for over two hundred years.

The production features two alternating casts. Joshua Hopkins and Justin Austin share the role of Figaro, with Maria Kataeva and Hongni Wu as Rosina, Levy Sekgapane and Jack Swanson as Count Almaviva, and Renato Girolami and Patrick Carfizzi as Doctor Bartolo. Riccardo Fassi appears as Don Basilio and Catherine Cook as Berta for all performances.

The creative team includes Llorenç Corbella (set design), Pepa Ojanguren (costumes), Gary Marder (lighting), and Colm Seery (revival choreographer). John Keene serves as chorus director. The production is a co-production with Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre.

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE runs 3 hours and 15 minutes with one intermission and is sung in Italian with English supertitles. Tickets start at $29. OperaVision HD video projection screens will be featured in the Balcony level for the first three performances on May 28, June 3, and June 5. For tickets and information, visit sfopera.com or call the box office at 415-864-3330.