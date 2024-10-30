Hershey Felder to Return to TheatreWorks as Rachmaninoff

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in 2025 with the return of virtuoso performer/pianist Hershey Felder in Hershey Felder Jonathan Silvestri Rachmaninoff and the Tsar. Felder portrays composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff alongside British-Italian actor Jonathan Silvestri in the role of Tsar Nicolas II. Having safely left Russia during the 1917 revolution, Rachmaninoff eventually made his home in Beverly Hills, but always longed for the Tsarist Russia that he knew and loved as a young man.

Featuring Rachmaninoff’s most beloved compositions, this promises to be another mystical musical journey in the Hershey Felder style that TheatreWorks audiences have enjoyed in record-breaking hit productions that brought to life composers including George Gershwin, Frédéric Chopin, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Irving Berlin, Claude Debussy, and Ludwig van Beethoven.

Previews begin on Friday, January 10, 2025. The production opens on Saturday, January 11, 2025, and closes on Sunday, February 9, 2025.



TICKETS: Single tickets ($34-$115) and Season 54 Subscriptions are available. Pricing inclusive of fees and subject to change.

For information visit theatreworks.org or call 877-662-8978



Photo credit: Stefano DeCarli

Comments